Bad news for fans of the series

The Last of Us series has been gradually developing for a few months. Filming, first official image, details of the scenario, the series adaptation of the Naughty Dog saga now has a first trailer to share with us. However, the first season still has some time ahead of it, as bad news just arrived.

bad news for fans of the last of us

With the coronavirus pandemic, the shifts have multiplied. The Marvel team hasn’t been spared, as has cinema and the company as a whole. On the video game side, the observation is similar, allowing this early 2022 to witness an anthology of major exciting releases. Releases are also numerous on the small and big screen: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Buzz Lightyear, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar 2nd Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel.

The catalog of releases should be well filled this year, the opportunity for fans of big-budget films and series to spend many hours in the cinema or on the sofa. Unfortunately for HBO subscribers who have been desperately waiting for The Last of Us to air, the wait is only getting longer. And for good reason, Casey Bloys, the content executive for HBO and HBO Max, announced during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that The Last of Us season 1 would not be released in 2022. .

Originally scheduled for this year, the first episodes of The Last of Us no longer have a release date. “The Last of Us is currently being filmed in Canada. We haven’t announced a release date yet. But it’s not 2022. They’re still shooting in Calgary,” Bloys explained to American media columns. The most impatient must therefore bear with this unfortunate announcement. Either way, the busy 2022 release schedule will surely give them plenty to wait for.

Both in the cinema and on the small screen and in our game consoles and on the PC, this year 2022 should be relatively interesting. It remains to be seen whether all exits will be marked with a white stone. response in the coming months. New preview on PlayStation consoles this Friday February 18th with the release of Horizon Forbidden West, the latest from Guerrilla.