Bacteriological Testing Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 to See Major Growth in Revenue, Leading Players -LaMotte Company, EMSL Analytical, Inc., ATCC, Northeast Laboratory Services

Global Bacteriological testing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.62% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Bacteriology is a microbiology department involved with the research of bacteria and associated elements. It is a sector in which bacteriologist’s research and learns more about the different features of bacteria as well as the process by which they trigger illnesses in people and livestock. Bacteriological testing is carried out to recognize fecal pathogens and toxic bacteria in the initial products. Testing is a significant element for knowing the existence of the components. Bacteriological screening is performed in a variety of sectors, such as meat and water production.

Global increase in foodborne disease epidemic

Execution of the strong food safety regulations in developed economy

Change from tradition-based testing to rapid testing for cost & time efficiency

Enhanced bacterial toxicity in water reservoirs due to the increased metropolitan and industrial waste

Absence of food control, technology, and resources in developing countries

The elevated price of procurement of bacteriological testing technologies is a key variable that may hinder the growth of the market.

Absence of infrastructure in the developing countries

By Bacteria (Coliform, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria, Legionella, Others),

Technology (Traditional Technology, Rapid Technology),

End-Use (Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics),

Component (Instruments, Test Kits, Reagents & Consumables)

The BACTERIOLOGICAL TESTING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In June 2019, Bruker launched MALDI Biotyper Sirius system for all earlier FDA-cleared and all research-use-only (RUO) MALDI Biotyper (MBT) libraries, which would be used for near-universal, quick and expense-effective microbial detection from cultures in microbiology. The MALDI Biotyper Sirius promoted a new adverse-ion mode biomarker research and clinical studies in the fast antibiotic resistance testing, complementing the MALDI Biotyper standard and the MALDI Biotyper high-throughput MALDI Biotyper smart.

In November 2018, BioMérieux announced the approval of the CE mark of the BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Pneumonia Panel and the BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Pneumonia Panel applied by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k). The FILMARRAY system has features like unmatchable usability and pace, comprehensive panels, ability to provide results in about 60 minutes, takes very less time to respond to the doctors and the laboratories enhances the productivity and decrease the expenses.

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Bacteriological Testing Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Bacteriological Testing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Bacteriological Testing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Bacteriological Testing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Bacteriological Testing Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Bacteriological Testing Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Bacteriological Testing Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Bacteriological Testing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Bacteriological Testing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Bacteriological Testing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Bacteriological Testing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Bacteriological Testing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Bacteriological Testing Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

