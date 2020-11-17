Backups don’t work like they do on PS4 and that’s annoying

The way data is stored is especially important if you are a die-hard gamer. When we imagine hours of games falling apart, we want to be at least as excited as the Attic Player with Dragon’s Lair. On the PlayStation 4, users didn’t have to worry too much. On the flip side, this is a whole different kettle of fish on PS5 as a popular (not to say important) feature disappears completely (and this time it’s not about the internet browser).

Backups on PS4

On the PlayStation 4, users can save their data (in addition to the cloud) on a USB stick. Thanks to this concept, the players are relaxed.

In the event of a disaster (console stolen, destroyed during a flood, blocked by an update …), players could still recover their data. Unfortunately, things are very different on the PS5 at the moment.

Backups on PS5

Currently, the PlayStation 5, which will be available in two days, does not offer copying of backup data to external storage devices like the PS4. The solutions currently offered are as follows:

Transfer saved files from one PS5 to another. Use the cloud (only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers).

The PayStation 5 “Data Saved” menu does in fact not include the “USB Stick” option as you can see for yourself:

The PS5’s menu is very similar to that of the PS4, with less “USB stick” functionality. On Twitter, some internet users have already mentioned this problem and expressed their dissatisfaction with the topic. It must be said that besides the subscription barrier, cloud backup poses another problem: the internet connection. If the internet goes down for a user, they may have very little time to save their game data.

However, the official PlayStation website had previously announced this: only PS4 backups, videos and screenshots could be saved via a USB stick. In a FAQ organized by the company on the Playstation blog, Sid Shuman, the chief communications manager, said:

Players cannot transfer PS5 games to a USB stick. PS5 games must be stored on the console’s ultra-fast internal SSD for gaming. We are currently evaluating whether gamers will be able to save (but not play) PS5 games on a USB drive in a future update. However, you can save and play PS4 games from a compatible USB drive connected to the PS5.

Sid Shuman previously mentioned an update that would resolve this issue. Have things progressed since then?

Solutions planned by Sony for the future

Sony decided to communicate about this and reiterated that in the future it will be possible to expand the PS5 storage with compatible M.2 SSDs. “M.2 SSD storage functionality will be available on PS5 after launch with an upcoming system software update,” the company said.

However, Sony warns that users should not currently purchase off-the-shelf discs that already claim to be “compatible with PS5 usage”. Shuman said, “We will publish more details about Recommended Readers in the future.” So there is no point in rushing to the discs in question until Sony has indicated which ones would be compatible. However, this update is very good news for gamers who will be able to save all of their data at will in the future. We are already looking forward to knowing when it will take place.