Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by IBM Corporation, Microsoft, NetApp Inc., Oracle

Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Backup as a service (BaaS) is an offsite data storage method in which files, folders, or all of a hard drive’s contents are regularly backed up by a service vendor to a remote secure cloud-based data repository over a network link. The purpose of online backup is straightforward and simple: to protect the information from the risk of loss associated with user error, hacking, or any other type of technological disaster, whether it’s business data or personal data. Backup as a service can be managed more quickly than other offsite services.

The “Global Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, end user & region. The global Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market.

The reports cover key developments in the Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market.

Top Listed Brands in Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Broadcom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

FUJITSU

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

NetApp Inc.

Oracle

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market in these regions.

