back to the school punch film

After Black Widow last July, phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic goes to the cinema on Wednesday, September 1, with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. We had the opportunity to preview the film, we give you our opinion which is rather positive. What is it worth Shall we visit him? We tell you everything and without spoilers.

Take on a new hero

Avengers: Endgame marked a real turning point in the MCU with the departure of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, who each played Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow for 10 years. You would have thought the MCU would collapse after these 3 iconic characters passed, but Marvel Studios still has a lot to dream about. Since the beginning of the year we have been enjoying Disney + with WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and, more recently, What If …? big display. We had Black Widow in July, but it was more of a bonus film that could have been released 10 years ago, with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings we finally get back to the heart of the matter. This new hero, freshly incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will take over for years to come.

A hero who flees from his origins, but who in the end really discovers them

As the name suggests, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the 10 Rings introduce us to the legend of these 10 mighty rings from the Marvel Universe that offer extreme power to their owner. We follow the adventures of Shang-Chi, a Chinese who fled the organization of his father, the current owner of the Ten Rings, to live his life in the USA as a young expatriate. Unfortunately, his past will catch up with him and Shang-Chi has to face him. Surrounded by his friends, the hero, who was well trained in kung fu from a young age, has to show courage and strength to uncover the secret of his origins. We will no longer tell you about the plot in order not to spoil yourselves.

An enticing cast and the return of well-known personalities

To embody Shang-Chi, Marvel Studios have relied on Simu Liu, a series actor whom you have already seen in Heroes Reborn, Taken or, more recently, in Welcome to the Huangs. Note that this will be the first Asian actor to star in a Marvel movie. Beside her, Awkwafina is always ready to help her friend as an eccentric best friend. A role that suits her perfectly and that should make you laugh more than once. Tony Leung Chiu-wai embodies Xu Wenwu aka The Mandarin, it even looks like the REAL Mandarin. Recall that the character was introduced in Iron Man 3, but it turned out to be a big joke in the person of Trevor Slattery, played by Ben Kingsley. The rest of this Asian casting is mostly completed by Michelle Yeoh, best known for her roles in Tiger and Dragon or Tomorrow Never Dies. The cast is mostly made up of new characters, but some old MCU characters will do well at the game. The trailer had already revealed the return of Wong (Benedict Wong), the colleague of Doctor Strange, and the more seen Abomination (Tim Roth) and the Incredible Hulk since 2008. We also let you have the pleasure of discovering the different cameos on the big screen.

a superhero film, but also a real martial arts film

When the codes of superhero movies are there, what we see the most is the martial arts battles, which are really impressive. Worthy of the greatest Jackie Chan or Bruce Lee films, the stunts based on returned kicks and well-placed punches are very elaborate. Special mention of the bus scene at the beginning of the film, which is set to become a cult scene in the MCU in the coming days. We believe that Marvel Studios really wanted to be inspired by Chinese cinema, but also by Chinese traditions, and some parts of the film are entirely in Chinese. We had Black Panther inspired by African culture, Shang-Chi, and the legend of the ten rings is in the same register with Chinese culture.

An exciting atmosphere

Part of the film is set in the US, but you are also presented with fantastic backdrops, a little change of scenery at the MCU always feels good. The film is punctuated by a little onion soundtrack inspired by electro and traditional Chinese music. Note that some special effects are a little cheap, but it is really a mess. In terms of humor, Marvel still knew how to spice up their movie in the best possible way, don’t expect to laugh like Thor: Ragnarok every 2 minutes, but you’re well served anyway.

Conclusion / our opinion

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings might not be the movie you have been waiting for the most, but it should definitely convince you. To be honest, our editor went to him with no particular expectations and yet he came back totally convinced. It’s always a joy to discover a new hero, especially a character who should play an important role in the MCU’s continuation. We’ll keep the immersive fights, humor, soundtrack, and characters return from the MCU, which should bode well for the rest of Phase 4. In short, if you like martial arts, Chinese legends and superheroes, check out Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings at the cinema starting Wednesday September 1st.

As for the post-credits scenes, there are two in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Stay healthy until the end, stakes for the future of Phase 4 of the MCU are to be discovered.