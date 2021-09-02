Back to school is always tears and laughter (51 tweets)

Back to school is always tears and laughter (51 tweets)

With the start of the school year and the return to college or high school, internet users are very active on social networks and especially on Twitter. As every year, the latter expressed their disappointment with the idea of ​​saying goodbye to the summer vacation, but this time again they commented on the anti-Covid measures taken by the state, which the ENT experienced a small crash on the way. So without further ado, here are the 51 best back-to-school tweets!

1)

“Back to school is tomorrow” # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/TTeXHjQDyg

September 1, 2021

2)

I am very proud to announce that I still haven’t found an apartment and that I will be back to school in a week pic.twitter.com/o24rd4pweA

September 1, 2021

3)

There is nothing worse than the pre-integration day style re-entry, as if there is an activity of making the other animals guess by imitation, I’m 19 years old

September 1, 2021

4)

When I clicked on trends and saw # re-entry into TT pic.twitter.com/n2nAwGfM4m

August 30, 2021

5)

Share a lot of people we’re going to make them miserable at the start of the school year pic.twitter.com/pbPgnC6xkR

September 1, 2021

6)

I have never prepared so little for a new school year as this year

September 1, 2021

7)

Me, when my lab partner is not in my class:

# back to school # Rentree2021 pic.twitter.com/pLEK1RvCFo

August 30, 2021

8th)

Tomorrow is school again, but the little one will wake up to take pictures outside at 1 a.m. … Mandela didn’t need 20 years for this https://t.co/u28ul7l1rS

September 2, 2021

9)

I hope your return went well

The unemployed and from school wake up well mdrr 12:22 it is time for breakfast

September 1, 2021

10)

And I got the guillotine earrings, just in time for my return to school on Friday on the subject of “History teacher in Republican clothes” (he didn’t specify which republic) pic.twitter.com/ 88qGL8Ig3t

September 1, 2021

11)

My earlier years when the teacher was going to tell us, “You’ve already seen this term” #rentree pic.twitter.com/QjNl50Jv81

August 30, 2021

12)

Boys who tweet about starting school at 25: # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/bSd8vQqduH

September 1, 2021

13)

School dropouts who are now reading our tweets about back to school # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/QpC44IOHEO

September 1, 2021

14)

# rentreescolaire2021 Little outfit for the start of the school year pic.twitter.com/JSpNQRQ0DO

September 1, 2021

fifteen)

at least we’ll see the friends again ^^ # back to school pic.twitter.com/GmhThL7hUV

August 30, 2021

16)

Force those who come back tomorrow remember: if you have goals or dreams, give them up, they will never come true

September 1, 2021

17)

We’re done with my wife.

We put on a t-shirt and a hat with the photo of our daughter, who is in her 6th grade.

I hope she will appreciate it

September 2, 2021

18)

August 31 / September 1 pic.twitter.com/I3NYw0pP7o

September 1, 2021

19)

I have to explain to my daughter that we will never find her class. She was already stressed by going back to school, it is more complicated with a stupid father. pic.twitter.com/iknzxNm1fw

September 1, 2021

20)

We’re in the middle of the night and instead of sleeping for my return to school in less than 5 hours, I start episodes of Rick and Morty, I’m really not ready to get back into the school system

September 1, 2021

21)

You are there, you send your child to school with confidence, you get it back with holes in the middle of the head pcq I quote “I gave each of my friends a braid” ???????

September 1, 2021

22)

Anyone:

Absolutely nobody:

Me the day before school starts: #rentree pic.twitter.com/pfFbdFevio

August 30, 2021

23)

“Go to bed early, tomorrow is school again”

Me and my disturbed sleep: # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/WcpBSj0VnV

September 1, 2021

24)

When I think back to school but the holidays are in two months # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/Af3DtLef7A

September 1, 2021

25)

I hand in my driver’s license on the Monday of the school year at 8 a.m. (next to several schools), NO chances of success I’m also about to hide a Gopro in my jacket and Troll + accident story that’s funny and a minimum profitable

September 1, 2021

26)

All teachers after the first copy we have to return #rentree pic.twitter.com/xWiACX8FXx

August 30, 2021

27)

I had my anxiety attack before starting school

September 1, 2021

28)

When people ask me what I remembered after a year of distancing myself # re-entry pic.twitter.com/Agmavn5FnJ

August 30, 2021

29)

Well, if I got that right, back to school makes everyone drunk: parents, children, teachers. We just have to cancel.

I mean, there is unanimity anyway and it is a rare phenomenon in France that we should use this rare opportunity for national unity! # Rentreescolaire2021

September 1, 2021

30)

When do we have to endure the explanation of the internal rules when we’ve been at the school for 13 years # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/PH4k3EY8uE

September 1, 2021

31)

The 2006 high school #rentree pic.twitter.com/KgB9ois0HS

August 30, 2021

32)

I put that on hold # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/mPN5w6E535

September 1, 2021

33)

the repairers of the ENT currently: # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/pkjq5pNPOf

September 1, 2021

34)

I try to control myself in the face of the screaming people at 7:30 am # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/2nt1T7qY4v

September 2, 2021

35)

“I hope you had a good rest” # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/7isnrQE6Pn

September 1, 2021

36)

All high school students tomorrow # rentreescolaire2021: pic.twitter.com/elbTv5zHQG

September 1, 2021

37)

Me on the day of # re-school2021 pic.twitter.com/qQ00SbiGXx

September 1, 2021

38)

me when I go to my class tomorrow morning: #KohLanta # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/YcHyhegMNB

September 1, 2021

39)

People who choose already laminated school books so as not to do it themselves # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/VhrrUuhnp2

September 1, 2021

40)

Unvaccinated people, when there will be a case in their classes and they distance themselves # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/37HsYtTEX1

September 1, 2021

41)

We when we discover our schedules # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/wJJ1Fu1N7Z

September 1, 2021

42)

STMG teachers tomorrow morning # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/LShI33zTif

September 1, 2021

43)

New EPS colleague stands up to introduce himself. A colleague in the back of the room rings out: “Bravo for the Olympics! “. # Rentree2021

September 1, 2021

44)

I like every school year # Back to school2021 pic.twitter.com/583YOOUH9D

August 31, 2021

45)

I’m on my way to court # Back to school2021 pic.twitter.com/y9GDSY4dtz

August 31, 2021

46)

The PE teachers tomorrow # Back to school2021 pic.twitter.com/AFXXtjKLCq

August 31, 2021

47)

Me when I hear the ringtone # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/sMV6P6MmKr

September 1, 2021

48)

I will be like this tomorrow ptdrr we will start the year well # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/xm0vNLqONX

September 1, 2021

49)

When I go to the gawri kissing at 7am, sbah: # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/gt3STT5qvk

September 1, 2021

50)

The girls in Zara Pink Shirts on this day: # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/fqmNqwwE3I

September 1, 2021

51)

Gang of bastards you crashed the first half of the night # back to school2021 pic.twitter.com/X06Iazpgzz

September 1, 2021

And if you missed it, you know that President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron wished all French people a good start to school and recognized his challenge with McFly and Carlito. We let you see the reactions of internet users in a previous article.