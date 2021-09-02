Back to school is always tears and laughter (51 tweets)
With the start of the school year and the return to college or high school, internet users are very active on social networks and especially on Twitter. As every year, the latter expressed their disappointment with the idea of saying goodbye to the summer vacation, but this time again they commented on the anti-Covid measures taken by the state, which the ENT experienced a small crash on the way. So without further ado, here are the 51 best back-to-school tweets!
1)
“Back to school is tomorrow” # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/TTeXHjQDyg
September 1, 2021
2)
I am very proud to announce that I still haven’t found an apartment and that I will be back to school in a week pic.twitter.com/o24rd4pweA
September 1, 2021
3)
There is nothing worse than the pre-integration day style re-entry, as if there is an activity of making the other animals guess by imitation, I’m 19 years old
September 1, 2021
4)
When I clicked on trends and saw # re-entry into TT pic.twitter.com/n2nAwGfM4m
August 30, 2021
5)
Share a lot of people we’re going to make them miserable at the start of the school year pic.twitter.com/pbPgnC6xkR
September 1, 2021
6)
I have never prepared so little for a new school year as this year
September 1, 2021
7)
Me, when my lab partner is not in my class:
# back to school # Rentree2021 pic.twitter.com/pLEK1RvCFo
August 30, 2021
8th)
Tomorrow is school again, but the little one will wake up to take pictures outside at 1 a.m. … Mandela didn’t need 20 years for this https://t.co/u28ul7l1rS
September 2, 2021
9)
I hope your return went well
The unemployed and from school wake up well mdrr 12:22 it is time for breakfast
September 1, 2021
10)
And I got the guillotine earrings, just in time for my return to school on Friday on the subject of “History teacher in Republican clothes” (he didn’t specify which republic) pic.twitter.com/ 88qGL8Ig3t
September 1, 2021
11)
My earlier years when the teacher was going to tell us, “You’ve already seen this term” #rentree pic.twitter.com/QjNl50Jv81
August 30, 2021
12)
Boys who tweet about starting school at 25: # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/bSd8vQqduH
September 1, 2021
13)
School dropouts who are now reading our tweets about back to school # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/QpC44IOHEO
September 1, 2021
14)
# rentreescolaire2021 Little outfit for the start of the school year pic.twitter.com/JSpNQRQ0DO
September 1, 2021
fifteen)
at least we’ll see the friends again ^^ # back to school pic.twitter.com/GmhThL7hUV
August 30, 2021
16)
Force those who come back tomorrow remember: if you have goals or dreams, give them up, they will never come true
September 1, 2021
17)
We’re done with my wife.
We put on a t-shirt and a hat with the photo of our daughter, who is in her 6th grade.
I hope she will appreciate it
September 2, 2021
18)
August 31 / September 1 pic.twitter.com/I3NYw0pP7o
September 1, 2021
19)
I have to explain to my daughter that we will never find her class. She was already stressed by going back to school, it is more complicated with a stupid father. pic.twitter.com/iknzxNm1fw
September 1, 2021
20)
We’re in the middle of the night and instead of sleeping for my return to school in less than 5 hours, I start episodes of Rick and Morty, I’m really not ready to get back into the school system
September 1, 2021
21)
You are there, you send your child to school with confidence, you get it back with holes in the middle of the head pcq I quote “I gave each of my friends a braid” ???????
September 1, 2021
22)
Anyone:
Absolutely nobody:
Me the day before school starts: #rentree pic.twitter.com/pfFbdFevio
August 30, 2021
23)
“Go to bed early, tomorrow is school again”
Me and my disturbed sleep: # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/WcpBSj0VnV
September 1, 2021
24)
When I think back to school but the holidays are in two months # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/Af3DtLef7A
September 1, 2021
25)
I hand in my driver’s license on the Monday of the school year at 8 a.m. (next to several schools), NO chances of success I’m also about to hide a Gopro in my jacket and Troll + accident story that’s funny and a minimum profitable
September 1, 2021
26)
All teachers after the first copy we have to return #rentree pic.twitter.com/xWiACX8FXx
August 30, 2021
27)
I had my anxiety attack before starting school
September 1, 2021
28)
When people ask me what I remembered after a year of distancing myself # re-entry pic.twitter.com/Agmavn5FnJ
August 30, 2021
29)
Well, if I got that right, back to school makes everyone drunk: parents, children, teachers. We just have to cancel.
I mean, there is unanimity anyway and it is a rare phenomenon in France that we should use this rare opportunity for national unity! # Rentreescolaire2021
September 1, 2021
30)
When do we have to endure the explanation of the internal rules when we’ve been at the school for 13 years # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/PH4k3EY8uE
September 1, 2021
31)
The 2006 high school #rentree pic.twitter.com/KgB9ois0HS
August 30, 2021
32)
I put that on hold # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/mPN5w6E535
September 1, 2021
33)
the repairers of the ENT currently: # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/pkjq5pNPOf
September 1, 2021
34)
I try to control myself in the face of the screaming people at 7:30 am # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/2nt1T7qY4v
September 2, 2021
35)
“I hope you had a good rest” # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/7isnrQE6Pn
September 1, 2021
36)
All high school students tomorrow # rentreescolaire2021: pic.twitter.com/elbTv5zHQG
September 1, 2021
37)
Me on the day of # re-school2021 pic.twitter.com/qQ00SbiGXx
September 1, 2021
38)
me when I go to my class tomorrow morning: #KohLanta # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/YcHyhegMNB
September 1, 2021
39)
People who choose already laminated school books so as not to do it themselves # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/VhrrUuhnp2
September 1, 2021
40)
Unvaccinated people, when there will be a case in their classes and they distance themselves # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/37HsYtTEX1
September 1, 2021
41)
We when we discover our schedules # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/wJJ1Fu1N7Z
September 1, 2021
42)
STMG teachers tomorrow morning # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/LShI33zTif
September 1, 2021
43)
New EPS colleague stands up to introduce himself. A colleague in the back of the room rings out: “Bravo for the Olympics! “. # Rentree2021
September 1, 2021
44)
I like every school year # Back to school2021 pic.twitter.com/583YOOUH9D
August 31, 2021
45)
I’m on my way to court # Back to school2021 pic.twitter.com/y9GDSY4dtz
August 31, 2021
46)
The PE teachers tomorrow # Back to school2021 pic.twitter.com/AFXXtjKLCq
August 31, 2021
47)
Me when I hear the ringtone # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/sMV6P6MmKr
September 1, 2021
48)
I will be like this tomorrow ptdrr we will start the year well # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/xm0vNLqONX
September 1, 2021
49)
When I go to the gawri kissing at 7am, sbah: # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/gt3STT5qvk
September 1, 2021
50)
The girls in Zara Pink Shirts on this day: # rentreescolaire2021 pic.twitter.com/fqmNqwwE3I
September 1, 2021
51)
Gang of bastards you crashed the first half of the night # back to school2021 pic.twitter.com/X06Iazpgzz
September 1, 2021
