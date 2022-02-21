Back then, Captain America killed Colossus in the most shocking way

While Colossus’ mutation grants him supersized strength and virtually bulletproof protection, it did not prevent him from being violently murdered by Captain America. The mutant is sent by Tony Stark to find Steve Rogers. But his encounter with the super soldier proved deadly. Focus on a one-sided confrontation.

Colossus vs Captain America

To my right is Colossus. Created by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum in 1975, this character is a powerful mutant member of the X-Men. Colossus has appeared in film five times, first as Daniel Cudmore in X-Men 2, X-Men: The Last Stand and in X-Men: Days of Future Past, then in the two Deadpool films as the lead of Andre Tricoteux. Possessing excessive physical strength, Colossus is covered in nearly indestructible metal. He remains one of the most straightforward and friendly mutants in the Marvel Universe.

On my left is the famous Steve Rogers. Founded in 1941 by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, Captain America quickly became one of the most iconic characters in the entire Marvel Universe. Embodied in cinemas by Matt Salinger, then specifically by Chris Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Steve Rogers is a super soldier of incredible strength. And when these two characters meet, sparks fly.

death of the colossus

In Jen and Sylvia Soska’s Avengers: Halloween Special story, Tony Stark hires Deadpool and Colossus to recover Captain America’s still-frozen body. But when the three heroes arrive on the frozen tundra, they find that Captain America is already awake. The trio then embarked on an extremely difficult mission: to capture this version of the super soldier, much more violent than the one we know.

Colossus is the first to approach Captain America. He threw his shield at the mutant suspiciously and completely without understanding. It stuck right into his skull, shattering the metal covering the mutant. The vibranium shield was hurled with such force that it pierced through Colossus’s organic metal, killing him instantly. This ultimately proves Colossus’ recurring weaknesses. Its metal is ultimately not strong enough to withstand Vibranium or Adamantium. And his strength remains much lower than that of the other Brutes of the Marvel Universe such as The Scourge, The Thing or obviously the Hulk.

This murder is explained by the nature of Steve Rogers in these comics. Captain America is actually possessed by an alien creature that pushes him to do evil and use extreme violence. But this story still makes it possible to show the superiority of Captain America over Colossus. And the latter’s weakness in the Marvel Universe…