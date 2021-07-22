Baby Thermometer Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Baby thermometers are specifically designed to check accurate baby body temperature. A baby thermometer is one of the common devices in a first aid kit of parents. These thermometers are portable and easy to use for babies and deliver quick and accurate reading. There are various types of baby thermometers like rectal, oral, infrared, ear canal, pacifier and armpit thermometers. Rectal have the most accurate reading but uncomfortable for babies. In contrary ear canal thermometers and infrared thermometers are most accurate in measuring temperature and can be connected with smart phones for better analysis of the temperature.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Binatone Electronics International Ltd. (Motorola), Tenergy Corporation, SensorPush, Kinsa, Smarttemp, Gear Distric, ThermoWorks and Infanttech.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The outbreak of pandemic has made parents more concerned about the baby’s health which has made an increase in the demand for baby thermometers for household use.

Surge in demand has made the manufacturers produce more smart thermometers but China being the major raw materials supplier and barriers in the international movement of goods have led manufacturers to halt production.

The baby thermometer market will grow further due to high demand worldwide for continuous monitoring of the baby’s health.

The demand for infrared thermometers has increased due to pandemic.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Increase in demand for better and accurate smart baby thermometers urges the manufacturers to produce efficient and smart baby thermometers. In addition, there is an increase in the adoption of smart baby ear thermometers in hospitals as they offer real-time tracking and aids in health history. Global driving factors of the baby thermometer market are increase in lifestyle of people, growth in disposable income of mid-income group, increase in working couples, and growing concern about baby health. However, the rise in prices of raw materials and the use of substitute normal thermometers has been a constant restraint to the baby thermometer market. Innovations in the industry are related to new smart thermometers than can transmit data using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The global baby thermometer market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

Manufacturers have taken the necessary steps to improve the accuracy of devices and overall functionality as well. New products with improved temperature readings and smart connect have been launched by the market leaders. They have improved the accuracy of the devices along with better functionality for efficient temperature sensing. Kinsa has developed a “Smart Ear Thermometer” which is designed especially for kids which connect to Kinsa app on smartphone to keep a record of each temperature reading, to know the progress of fever.

Surge in usage in smart baby thermometers in household purpose

There has been a rise in the usage of baby thermometers by parents at home. More parents are buying smart baby thermometers for continuous monitoring of the baby’s health due to different health-related problems in babies. Moreover, smart baby thermometers help in analyzing the baby’s health via mobile phone applications and help in analyzing the baby’s health with more accuracy. And, in these applications, precise and real-time temperature readings help parents and doctors get better insights.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global baby thermometer industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global baby thermometer market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global baby thermometer market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global baby thermometer market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Baby Thermometer Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the baby thermometer market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?