Baby Monitor Market 2021 Industry Outlook By Size, Share And Trends To 2027

Baby Monitor Market is valued at USD 925.11 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1606.15 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.20% over the forecast period.

Rising number of working parents and nuclear families is key factors driving the growth of global baby monitor market.

Get Sample Copy of The Report@https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/998

** Sample pages for this report are immediately accessible upon request. **

Scope of the Baby Monitor Market Report:

Baby monitor is a device that allows to connecting with baby within a certain range using video and audio capabilities. One of the best uses of baby monitors is to permit attendants to listen to when a baby wakes, while out of immediate hearing distance of the baby. It also uses sound and motion detectors to sense when baby is awake or crying. The device generally consists of two parts like a transmitter to be kept in baby’s room and a receiver unit which can either be a portable device or any smart gadget as a receiver. Baby monitors can be used for different functions. Some monitors are primarily meant for just transmitting audio such as baby’s cries, advanced ones are capable of two-way digital communication as talking or singing for baby. Whereas other motion detector monitors are meant to ensure baby’s heart rate or breathing are normal. Baby video monitor is an advanced version of baby monitor, which allows parents to see and monitor baby’s movements.

Baby monitor market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, mode of connectivity and by regional & country level. Based upon type, baby monitor market is classified into video monitors, audio monitors, digital monitors and dual parent monitors. Based upon applications, baby monitor market is classified into less than 1 years old children, 1-5 years old children and others. Based upon mode of connectivity, baby monitor market is classified into wired baby monitors and wireless baby monitors.

The regions covered in this baby monitor market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of baby monitor is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Baby Monitor Market Reports-

Baby monitor market report covers prominent players like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., Angelcare Monitors Inc., LOREX Technology Inc., VTech Holdings Ltd., ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Summer Infant Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Nest Lab. Inc. , Withings Inc. and Others.

Baby Monitor Market Dynamics –

Adoption of baby monitors in homes and day care centers due to increase in the number of working parents and nuclear families are the major factors enlarging the growth of baby monitor market. These products reduce the stress of the parents when they are at workplace or away from home, that’s the reason force to spend on baby monitor for their kids. Moreover, rising awareness about baby safety, increasing disposable income and growing online selling are other factors that have driven the growth of the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, around 1,400 deaths due to SIDS, around 1,300 deaths due to unknown causes and around 900 deaths due to accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed, these deaths occur among infants less than 1 year old and have no immediately obvious cause. In addition, an increase in the number of working mothers in all over countries is expected to continue a key factor driving the market in forecast period. However, high cost will hamper the development of baby monitors market. Additionally, advance development in healthcare sectors and the increasing investment in safety infant’s product are expected to boost the opportunity for the growth of baby monitors market. Besides, Governments are additionally presenting good approaches that will enhance the worldwide baby monitors market during forecast period.

Get Methodology Of The Report @

Baby Monitor Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the global baby monitor market due to high disposable income, growing number of nuclear families, advanced technological infrastructure, and increase in adoption of innovative baby products regarding baby safety and accidents and presence of key players. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 3,600 sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID) in the United States, in 2017.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to the increase in healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about child care, increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle rising working population, rising awareness about baby safety over the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Baby Monitor Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Baby Monitor Market Segmentation –

By Type:-

Video Monitors

Audio Monitors

Digital Monitors

Dual Parent Monitors

By Applications:-

Less than 1 years old Children

1-5 Years Old Children

Others

By Mode of Connectivity:-

Wired Baby Monitors

Wireless Baby Monitors

By Regional & Country Analysis:-

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

South America Brazil, Argentina Columbia

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Baby Monitor Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Baby Monitor Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Baby Monitor Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Baby Monitor Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Baby Monitor Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Baby Monitor Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/baby-monitor-market-size