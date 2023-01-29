Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities discovered a new child woman wrapped in a blanket and nonetheless connected to a placenta on a hill exterior a trailer park early Saturday morning.

Polk County deputies responding to a name a few child crying exterior close to Mulberry, east of Tampa, discovered the woman about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned in a information launch. The temperature was within the low 50s (about 11 levels Celsius).

Polk County medical staff took the newborn to a hospital, the place she was wholesome and secure, in accordance with the sheriff’s workplace.

“It was by the grace of God that we discovered the deserted child woman once we did, earlier than publicity to the chilly or any animals triggered her any hurt. She was left in a particularly weak situation, however she’s a powerful little woman, and it appears like she’s doing nice,” mentioned Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies used a Okay-9 unit, a drone and bloodhound to attempt to discover the mom, however have been unsuccessful.

Florida has a secure haven regulation that permits mother and father to depart newborns at a hearth station or medical facility as much as per week after delivery.