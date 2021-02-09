Baby Food Market Trends and Growth Opportunities | Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson

Baby Food Market by Product Type (Dried baby food, Milk Formula, Prepared Baby Food, And Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Hypermarket, Small Grocery Retailers, Health and Beauty Retailers, And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027, a latest intelligence report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Baby Food Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,”

The global baby food market size was valued at $67.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach at $96.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2027. Baby foods are ready-to-eat foods for infants between the age group of four to six months until two years. Dried cereals, milk formula, prepared baby food and other are the major baby food available in the market. Rising economic trends in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Europe, increasing women participation at workplace, increasing awareness about adequate nutrition, growing urbanization and organized retailing are the major baby food market trends which spurs the market growth. Food safety concerns, increased awareness of breast-feeding and low birth rates in some region are some of the restraining factors that limits the growth of the global baby food industry.

Presently, milk formula segment leads the market with 60.18% share in terms of revenue. Several manufacturers promote these formulas as a supplement to breast milk. Hence, companies are launching milk formulations in different tastes and flavors to increase their brand awareness among consumers. Growing health and nutrition concern for babies and limited time for food preparations are the major factors driving the baby food market growth.

Manufacturers are focusing on key innovations that cater to the requirements of the large consumer base. Increase in awareness toward health benefits such as reduction in pain and increase in mobility & physical activity are expected to boost the demand for baby food in emerging nations. Furthermore, increase has been witnessed in the number of netizens along with rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the baby food market strategize on promoting their products on various social media platforms. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the Baby food market sights critical growth opportunity.

Moreover, halt in the production of baby food products and its processing due to lockdown and social distancing being practiced all around the world have adversely affected the growth of this industry. The market on the other hand has not experienced a steep down trend, in terms of demand, as it remains somewhat similar prior to the virus outbreak being a daily consumable item. This disparity in the availability of product and its demand is expected foster quick recovery for the baby food market once the pandemic ends.

According to the baby food market analysis, the market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into dried baby food, milk formula, prepared baby food, and other. Presently, milk formula segment leads the market around 63% share in terms of revenue. Growing health and nutrition concern for babies and limited time for food preparations are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Depending on distribution channel, the market is categorized into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, small grocery retailers, health and beauty retailers, and others. Supermarket was the most preferred sales channel, accounting around 33% of the overall market and is likely to remain dominant during the baby food market forecast period. Supermarkets is gaining popularity owing to the availability of broad range of consumer goods under a single roof, ample parking space and convenient operation timings. These stores offer variety of brands in a particular product category, offering more options for the consumers. Moreover, some of the supermarkets have company representatives to assist the consumers in their selection of baby food products.

The key players profiled in this report include Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Hero-Group, Perrigo Company, Bellamy Organics, Hain Celestial Group, Campbell soups and Friesland Campina.

Key findings of the study

The milk formula was valued at $40.9 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $56.6 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the supermarket led the market, garnering 31.71% of the global baby food market share in 2019.

In 2019, North America was the most prominent market, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

In 2019, Asia-Pacific held the major share of 42% in market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in various segments and emerging territory.

An overview of the regional landscape:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Key Points Covered in Baby Food Market Report:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Baby Food market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Baby Food Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Baby Food

Chapter 4: Presenting the Baby Food Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Baby Food market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Baby Food Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

