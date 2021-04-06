Baby Feeding Bottles Market Size 2021, Industry Trends, Growth Insight, Share, Emerging Technologies, Share, Competitive, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Unlike the maternal and child fast food products, such as milk powder and diapers, the bottle belongs to the durable goods industry. Famous brands have almost monopolized the bottle market, accounting for more than 70% of the market. And this is represented by three brands: nuk, pigeons and Xinyiyi.

Bottles are a feeding product that is in direct contact with the oral cavity and is used very frequently, making performance a top priority for consumers. Through the survey, we found that consumers no longer pay attention to the brand and price of the bottle. Performance factors surpassed materials and brands, and successfully occupied the top spot with a 38% ratio. Conversely, consumers are not too sensitive to price.

In the choice of bottle material, more mothers are more biased towards glass. Although fragile, it is more durable and safer than other plastic bottles. And when disinfecting, the glass bottle will not produce harmful substances, and it is safer to use.

In 2019, the market size of Baby Feeding Bottles is 2150 million US$ and it will reach 3120 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 . In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Baby Feeding Bottles.

This report studies the global market size of Baby Feeding Bottles, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Baby Feeding Bottles sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Philips AVENT

Artsana USA

Novatex North America

Linyi Shansong Biological

Mayborn Group

Handi-Craft Company

Munchkin

upperware

BABISIL

Pigeon India

Narula Overseas Industries

Bonny Baby Care

Wuxi New Swiss Baby Products

Alpha Baby Care Co

Paul Manufacturing Company

Narang Plastics

Chemco Group

Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s

Farlin

Vital Baby

Market Segment by Product Type

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Silicone

Glass

Market Segment by Application

Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Specialty stores

Pharmacy & drug stores

Online retailing

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

