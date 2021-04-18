Baby Diapers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global baby diapers market size was valued at $52.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $68.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027. There is an increase in the number of social media users owing to rise in internet penetration. Considering this, most of the key players in the baby diaper market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the global baby diaper market sights critical opportunity in gaining traction and increasing its customer reach among its target segments.

Rising working women participation creates an opportunity for countries to increase the size of their workforce and achieve additional economic growth. In addition, more the number of working mothers, more the growth of the baby diapers in the market. Moreover, disposable diapers are convenient, safe and time saving materials is a boon for working women as these are disposable and do not require washing nappies for reuse purpose. Therefore, the demand for diapers by the households has been increasing even among the consumer who are less affluent.

The baby diapers market has been segmented based on product type, size, age group, expenditure type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the baby diapers market is bifurcated into cloth diapers and disposable diapers. Based on size, the market is divided into size small & extra small (S & XS), medium (M), large (L) and extra-large (XL). By age group, the market is segmented into infants (0?6 months), babies & young toddlers (618 months), toddlers (1824 months) and children above 2 years. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, pharmacy/drug stores, online sales channel and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1511

The key players profiled in the report includes Bumkins Finer Baby Products Inc., Domtar Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL), First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex Group NV, The Procter & Gamble Company and Unicharm Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the baby diapers market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the baby diapers market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market industry.

– Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global baby diapers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type

o Cloth Diapers

Flat Cloth Diapers

Fitted Cloth Diapers

Pre-Fold Cloth Diapers

All in one Cloth Diapers

Other Cloth Diapers

o Disposable Diapers

Ultra/Super Absorbent Disposable Diapers

Regular Disposable Diapers

Bio-Degradable Disposable Diapers

Training Nappies

Swim Pants

– By Size

o Small & Extra Small (S & XS)

o Medium (M)

o Large (L)

o Extra Large (XL)

– By Age Group

o Infants (06 Months)

o Babies & Young Toddlers (618 Months)

o Toddlers (1824 Months)

o Children Above 2 Years

– By Distribution channel

o Hypermarket/Supermarket

o Convenience Stores

o Pharmacy/Drug Stores

o Online Sales Channel

o Others

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1511