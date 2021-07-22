Baby Crib Sheet Market is Likely to Deliver Dynamic Progression during the Period 2021-2027

A significant part of baby crib bedding is baby crib sheet. Baby crib sheets cover the mattress of the baby crib. These sheets are used in cribs, to provide comfortable and quality sleep, and safety to the child. As small children spend almost all their time in cribs, crib sheets become an essential part of the baby crib for the child’s safety concern. Normally, baby crib sheets are made from cotton cloth, but the developing trend toward organic produce has made the manufacturers produce organic baby crib sheets as well. Baby crib sheets can be bought from both online, as well as offline retail stores.

As of now, North America is considered the prime market for the baby crib sheets. Although developing nations like India and China are also witnessing decent growth in this market. Overall growth prospects of the global baby crib sheets market is high, and significant growth is expected during the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Key Stakeholder, Application, Range, Product Outlook, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Mee Mee, Carter’s, Natural mat, Visagar Polytex, The Pipal, Burt’s Bees Baby, Liz and Roo, Breathable Baby, Prince Lionheart, and Aden Anais.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 has deeply impacted the sales of the baby crib sheets market.

The industry is grappling with profitability issues.

India and China being the major producers of textile products, are adversely affected.

The production of these products is at a halt.

The demand for the product is also declining due to the prevailing lockdown situation.

People are resisting themselves from spending money on such products.

Sales in potential markets like that of Europe and America have declined as import–export activities are also stopped.

The supply chain has been disrupted.

This industry employs millions of workers, and companies are laying off their employees due to the COVID-19.

The retail stores are also closed due to the lockdown, which is highly impacting the sales of the industries.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

An increase in consumer purchasing power, rise in disposable income in emerging economies, expansion of preferences for aesthetically appealing cribs, surge in concern for quality sleep of babies, and safety & comfort provided by the crib sheets to the babies drive the growth of the global baby crib sheet market. In addition, the advent of organic baby crib sheets and the rise in awareness of parents toward the benefits provided by these organic crib sheets also fuel the baby crib sheet market growth.

However, a rise in the price fluctuations of raw material for manufacturing crib sheets and high prices of baby crib bedding limit the growth of the baby crib sheets market globally. Along with this, the presence of unsafe crib bedding in the market is expected to hamper the market growth.

Although increase in demand for nursery bedding products, rise in consumer preference for environment-friendly products, compliance with industry standards & certifications, expansion of online sales and surge in trend for organic products or materials creates few opportunities for the global baby crib sheets market.

The global baby crib sheet market trends are as follow:

Growing Trend for Organic Baby Crib Sheets:

Various technological developments have introduced organic baby crib sheets in the market. Generally, the baby crib sheets are made from cotton, but the advent of organic baby crib sheets has made the manufacturers focus on the production of organic crib sheets. The organic baby crib sheets are made from pesticide-free natural materials and offer higher safety and comfort. The parents are inclining toward organic sheets despite their high prices, due to the advantages that come with the organic crib sheets.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Organic Baby Crib Sheet

Conventional Baby Crib Sheet Key Stakeholder Manufacturers

Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors Application Household

Commercial Hospitals Hotels

Range Economy

Mid-range

Premium Product Outlook Round Crib Sheet

Mini Crib Sheet Distribution Channel Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online Store

Others

