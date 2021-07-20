Baby Crawling Mat Market by Type and by Application- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028
Baby crawling mat is a soft covering that has high contrasting colours and figures, which helps babies with basic learning. Baby crawling mats help develop visual perceptual skills and help the baby to crawl in order for them to use their legs, hands, and arms that helps in building the muscle of the baby. These mats are heat insulators, have cushion capability, sound absorption, and shaping capability.
A rise in birth rate and increase in enhanced lifestyle of people are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, there are many advantages of baby crawling mats such as they are easy to use, easy to clean, and it are easily portable, which again fuels the baby crawling mat market. However, factors such as high costs of crawling mats are expected to restrain the market growth. Increase in per capita income of people in emerging markets is expected to offer new opportunities during the analysis period.
The baby crawling mat market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type the market is segmented into Polyvinyl Chloride foam (PVC), Expanded Polyethylene foam (EPE), XPE foam, and cotton. By application, the market is classified into indoor and outdoor. By geography, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Baby Crawling Mat Market Key Segments:
By Type
- Polyvinyl Chloride Foam (PVC)
- Expanded Polyethylene Foam (EPE)
- XPE Foam
- Cotton
By Application
- Indoor
- Outdoor
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- The Middle East
- Africa
List of players profiled in the report
- Alzipmat
- DreamB
- Sunwin Healthcare Private Limited
- Parklon
- Disney
- Fisher-Price
- Goodbaby International Holdings Limited
- DWinguler
- Nantong Meitoku Plastic Co. Ltd.
- Whiz Kid Promoters Private Limited
