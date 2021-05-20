Baby Cloth Diapers Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2030

Global Baby Cloth Diapers Market: Overview

A cloth diaper is a garment used for infants who have yet to be trained for the social performance of essential bodily processes. Rising environmental concerns have pushed people to think about cloth diapers which are reusable and have matched up to the quality of plastic diapers, states Transparency Market Research.

The world population is rising, and so is the standard of living. People are adopting innovations that make life easier and diapers are witnessing the same trend. As newborns rise in numbers, the future for the baby cloth diapers market seems bright. This will drive growth in the baby cloth diapers market over the period of 2020 to 2030.

Global Baby Cloth Diapers Market: Competitive Landscape

A limited number of manufacturers exist in the global baby cloth diapers market, making the market consolidated to certain extent. These players are expected to increase production facilities and fund innovations in this market. Mergers of facilities manufacturing subparts of cloth diapers should help achieve production goals.

A few of these players are:

Domtar Corporation

Kao Corporation

The Procter and Gamble Company

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Ontex Group NV

Global Baby Cloth Diapers Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Despite a falling fertility rate which currently stands at 2.5 children per woman, the world population is increasing at the rate of 1.1% per year. Current world population stands at 7.8 billion, with numbers expected to rise to 11 billion by the end of the 21st century. Such trends predict well the growth that the baby cloth diapers market will see in the coming years.

People are increasingly investing in the personal care industry. This sector is expected to grow at a significant pace till 2024. Diapers form an important part of this industry as people invest more in the care of their infants. The rise in disposable income among an increasingly affluent workforce drives this trend.

Infant mortality has reached extremely low levels as compared to trends seen in the past few decades. This can be attributed to the promulgation of healthy child rearing practices among the population mainly due to initiatives by regional governments. Cloth diapers form an important part of this initiative as they promote child health and effective waste management while preventing environmental damage due to plastic diapers. As awareness among people rises, so is anticipated the baby cloth diapers market witness a steady growth in the coming years.

Global Baby Cloth Diapers Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is currently the global leader in the baby cloth diapers market. This can be attributed to the higher fertility rates and concomitant population increases seen in this region. Growing investment in healthcare infrastructure and awareness among people is expected to fuel acceptance for cloth diapers.

North America and Europe are estimated to register modest growth in this market owing to population growth and increase in the geriatric section of the same in these regions. Though demand for personal care products is greater here than in other regions of the world, impetus is set to remain steady, owing to the factors mentioned above.

Latin America and Africa too are expected to add volumes to the cloth diapers market. Nigeria holds the distinction of having the youngest population in the world. As standards of living pick up in these areas, the cloth diaper market is set to see steady growth in the future.

