Baby Carriers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

A baby carrier is structured carrier or a piece of cloth attached to parents that supports toddlers or infants. Baby carriers helps parents to carry and hold babies for elongated period of time. Baby carriers are useful while travelling, hiking, walking etc

Baby carriers are highly cost effective as compared to their counterparts. A typical baby carrier cost ranges between $30 to $150. However, baby prams and strollers cost on an average between $200 to $600. As a result, baby carriers generally cost 4 to 6 times less than prams and strollers. Furthermore, prams and strollers are very heavy, and less convenient as compared to baby carriers. In addition studies found that quarter of the stroller injuries were concussions or other traumatic brain injuries. In addition, difficulty of mobility, maneuverability and manageability of prams and strollers also adds advantages to the baby carriers which are very light weight, convenient, cost effective and easy to use.

Baby carrier market is highly fragmented market with the significant presence of large number of regional players. Baby carriers have gained huge traction over last few years owing to which various low quality baby carriers are flooded in the market. The right type of baby carrier has no side effect neither on parents nor on babies. However, counterfeit and low quality baby carriers which are available in the market when used might increase the risk of back pains among parents. Low quality material and fabrication might cause misalignment of the babies hips. Hence, availability of low quality product hampers the overall expansion of the market in terms of value sales.

The global baby carriers market is segmented on the basis of product type, price point, sales channel and region. Based on product type, the global market is segmented into wrap, sling, backpack carriers and buckle carrier. On the basis of price point, the global market is bifurcated into mass and premium. By sales channel the market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, online sales channels and others. The global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA region.

Baby Carriers Market Segments

By Product Type

– Wrap

– Sling

– Backpack Carriers

– Buckle Carrier

By Price Point

– Mass

– Premium

By Sales Channel

– Hypermarket/Supermarket

– Specialty Stores

– Online Channels

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o ASEAN

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o United Arab Emirates

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

– Babybjorn AB

– Boba, Inc.

– Clevrplus Carriers

– Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd

– Infantino, LLC.

– Lillebaby, LLC

– The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc.

– Twingo, LLC

– Solly Baby

– Soul Slings