Babchi Oil Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2015 to 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030

Babchi Oil Market Outlook

Babchi oil is being used in Ayurveda from past 400 years owing to its health advantages and also various types of vitamins, minerals and nutrients present in. These health benefits increase the consumer traction toward babchi oil and expected to be drive the demand in assessment period. Increasing demand from major end-use industries, such as food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, and aromatherapy will boost the B2B sale of babchi oil. Some of the health benefits of Babchi oil include improves blood circulation, improves skin health, has anti-inflammatory property, good for wound treatment, and improves oral health and reproductive health. These beneficiary factors increases consumer traction towards babchi oil and escalates the growth in short term forecast period.

Babchi Oil Market Drivers

After ashwagandha being the trending herb in beauty and wellness sector, leading brands are now adopting babchi as a natural alternative to retinol. Global beauty brand Ole Henrikson, known for its premium skincare offerings, charges, has a path-breaking GoodNight Glow Retin-ALT Overnight Cream with babchi. Hungarian luxury brand Omorovicza’s Miracle Facial Oil also has natural retinol. Many studies have proven that Babchi oil is very beneficial for preventing the risk of cancer. Babchi oil contains a high amount of chemical contains, which are very helpful for the body, such as psoralen, bavachinin and corylfolinin. All these chemicals help to slowdown the growth of lung cancer cells and osteosarcoma.

Growing awareness regarding health benefits babchi oil results in high adoption among end users which leads to escalate the demand for babchi in short term forecast period.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of source the global babchi oil market has been segmented as-

Seeds

Roots

Leaves

On the basis of application outlook the global babchi oil market has been segmented as-

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceuticals

Spa & Relaxation

Aromatherapy

Massage Oil

Personal Care

On the basis of sales channel the global babchi oil market has been segmented as-

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Specialty Store

Mono Brand Store

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

On the basis of regional outlook the global babchi oil market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key market players

Some of the major players operating in babchi oil market are Herbalveda, Aadinath Organic, Naaya Essentials Private Limited, Harisons Pharmaceutical Works, Himalaya Pharmacy Co., Salvia. EkoFace, Deve Herbes , Ole Henrikson, Omorovicza.