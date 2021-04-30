B2C Insurtech Market 2021-28 Proclaim Healthy Revenues with Gusto, Oscar, Bright Health, Clover Health, Root Insurance, American Well, Lemonade, Outsystems, Next Insurance, Metromile

Insurtech refers to the use of technology innovations designed to squeeze out savings and efficiency from the current insurance industry model. Insurtech is a term, similar to fintech, for a company using technology to disrupt the insurance industry.

According to research, more than $4.15B was deployed into insurance tech startups globally with that number continuing to rise.

Gusto (a $516 Bn funding) formerly known as ZenPayroll, serves more than 100,000 businesses nationwide. The company provides cloud-based payroll and employee benefits such as health insurance and 401K accounts through automation, ease-of-use, and expert support. It uses its payroll data that algorithms measure to create insurance plans suited for businesses and employees.

Although there are multiple avenues for insurtech companies to try and claim space on the market, the most popular include price comparison websites, insurance infrastructure and auto insurance. As of September 2019, the number of insurtech startups in the comparison websites category alone totalled 416 globally.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Gusto

Oscar

Bright Health

Clover Health

Root Insurance

American Well

Lemonade

Outsystems

Next Insurance

Metromile

Hippo

CareCloud

CoverHound

GoHealth

PolicyGenius

Other key players are: Damco Group; DXC Technology Company; Insurance Technology Services; Majesco; Quantemplate; Shift Technology; Trōv, Inc.; Wipro Limited; Zhongan Insurance

B2C Insurtech Market Study guarantees you to remain/stay advised higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the B2C Insurtech, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028. Comparatively is also classifies emerging as well as leaders in the industry.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global B2C Insurtech Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Market segmentation:

By Type

Retail

Commerce

By Application

Health Insurance

Property and Casualty Insurance

Life Insurance

Others

What to Expect from this Report on B2C Insurtech Market?

A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the B2C Insurtech Market. You can fix up the growing databases for your industry when you have info on the cost of the production, cost of the products, and cost of the production for the next future years. Thorough Evaluation the break-in for new companies who want to enter the B2C Insurtech Market. Exactly how do the most important companies and mid-level companies make income within the Market? Complete research on the overall development within the B2C Insurtech Market that helps you elect the product launch and overhaul growths.

It provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global B2C Insurtech market. Furthermore, it offers detailed data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, sales, applications, annual performance in the industry, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, revenue, market share, and more.

Conclusions of the Global B2C Insurtech Market Professional Survey Report 2021 comprises:- Methodology, Analyst Introduction and Statistics Supply. In the end, the analysis comprises B2C Insurtech SWOT analysis, investment partialness investigation, investment include research and development tendency investigation.

