B2C E-Commerce Market | Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2021-2030

B2C E-Commerce Market Outlook – 2027

B2C E-Commerce refers to the online platform for providing services and products to the consumer directly from the business owners. At present, e-commerce is common, owing to its wide range in households globally. Digital revolution has helped the B2C services to become intrinsic part of everyday lives of people globally. In addition, increase in shipping and distribution organizations has propelled the global B2C e-commerce market. In the last decade, the global B2C e-commerce market has outperformed local manufacturers, which would lead to the growth of the market.

The global B2C e-commerce market is driven by transparent deals before and after buying, rapid urbanization, flexibility in buying products, and cheap prices due to direct contact between sellers and buyers. However, online fraud attacks, less reliability, and different tax system hamper the market growth. Moreover, increase in penetration of internet services in untapped regions is expected to provide new opportunities in the market

The global B2C ecommerce market is segmented based on product type, brand type, and geography. Based on product type, it is categorized into electronics, digital media, eBooks, consumer goods, and others. Based on the brand type, it is bifurcated into single brand and multi brand. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The major players profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., JD.com, macys.com, Walmart Stores, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Apple Inc., priceline.com LLC., eBay Inc., Rakuten, Inc., and Otto Group.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global B2C ecommerce market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the impact analyses.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends & estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the financial potential of the market.

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

B2c E-commerce Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Electronics

Digital Media

E-books

Consumer Goods

Others

By Brand Type

Single Brand

Multi Brand

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East



Key Players

Amazon.com, Inc.

JD.com

macys.com

Walmart Stores, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Apple Inc.

priceline.com LLC.

eBay Inc.

Rakuten, Inc.

Otto Group

