B2B2C Insurance Market Will Be Vastly Revenue US$ 1.5 Trillion by the end of 2028 with AXA, Zurich Insurance Group,China Life Insurance,Berkshire Hathaway,Prudential plc,UnitedHealth Group,Munich Re Group,Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Globally, revenue generated by the B2B2C Insurance Market accounted for US$ 677.8 Bn in 2021, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of +9% in terms of value during the forecast period.

B2B2C Insurance refers the sale of life and non-life insurance products via non-insurance intermediaries as opposed to traditional insurance intermediaries such as agents, Independent Financial Advisers IFAs , and brokers , and also the direct sale of insurance products to customers B2C .

The B2B2C insurance market is projected to reach revenue of US$ 1.5 Trillion by the end of 2028, as B2B2C insurance helps to personalize a buyer’s experience. The cost efficiency of the B2B2C model is gaining increased popularity as this model eliminates the need for commission payments and reduces operational costs.

Top Key Players:

AXA, Zurich Insurance Group,China Life Insurance,Berkshire Hathaway,Prudential plc,UnitedHealth Group,Munich Re Group,Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.,Japan Post Holding Co., Ltd.,Allianz SE

B2B2C Insurance Market Segmentation by product type:

On-line

Off-line

B2B2C Insurance Market Segmentation by application:

Banks and Financial Institutions

Automotive

Retailers

Health Care

Others

B2B2C Insurance Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Major highlights of the global B2B2C Insurance Market research report:

Detailed explanation on latest technologies and their influence on the global market

It offers qualitative and quantitative research of the global market

Applicable sales approach for expansion of the businesses

It enlists the trends, threats, challenges, and opportunities

Elaboration on effective marketing and global distribution channels

The report focuses on the effective strategies which enlists the different factors to determine the strategic planning for the industries. The author studies and elaborates the economic aspects of B2B2C Insurance Market, which, predicts the risk factors coming in front of the businesses.

The most basic step undertaken by the experts is the SWOT analysis depicting the multidimensional prospects, which ultimately gives a clear picture of the market’s future growth. It also aids the reader in understanding the business feasibility by giving a valuable insight into the impact of recent developments on the commercial aspect.

