B2B Marketplace Platform Market Thriving During The Forecast Period 2021-2028 With Top Key Players: Groupon, LivingSocial, Gilt, Instacart, Shipt, Mirakl, Uppler,Tradeshift, Oro, Inc. and Shuup, Alibaba ,Amazon

B2B refers to an online marketplace where one business system sells goods and services to other business systems. The ways of doing business are similar to those of a B2C environment, but the two have many elements that differ, as well.

Worldwide B2B marketplace sales could reach an estimated $3.6 trillion by 20248, up from an estimated $680 billion in 2021, iBe says. In comparison, B2C marketplace sales across the globe will reach a projected $3.5 trillion annually in five years from an estimated $1.1 trillion in 2021. Peer-to-peer marketplaces such as eBay and others will generate $240.8 billion in global sales by 2028, up from $47.8 billion in 2021.

Two of the major players, Alibaba and Amazon, generate USD 11 billion and USD 4 billion respectively with their platforms, although they have quite different business models.

Alibaba ,Amazon, Groupon (United States), LivingSocial (United States), Gilt (United States), Instacart (United States), Shipt (United States), Mirakl (France), Uppler (United States), Tradeshift (United States), Oro, Inc. (United States) and Shuup (United States).

