B.J. Novak says he and Mindy Kaling were ‘in love’ during ‘The Office’ and that their ‘tumultuous’ and ‘toxic’ relationship inspired their on-screen romance

Nidhi Gandhi

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling attend the 2018 Self-importance Honest Oscar Get together collectively.John Shearer/Getty Pictures

  • In the course of the Producers Guild of America (PGA) ceremony on Sunday, Mindy Kaling was offered an award.

  • Her ex B.J. Novak offered Kaling with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Tv.

  • Novak gave a speech the place he mirrored on their time on “The Workplace” collectively and being in love.

On Sunday evening, the Producers Guild of America awards included a private tribute from B.J. Novak to his adored former “The Workplace” colleague, ex-girlfriend, and present greatest pal Mindy Kaling. Novak offered Kaling with the Norman Lear achievement award in tv, tracing their friendship again to the primary seasons of “The Workplace.”

In a virtually eight-minute-long speech, Novak praised Kaling’s unimaginable writing abilities and her enthusiasm for cultural debates.

“We have been in love with one another, and we have been reckless idiots, and the 2 of us would argue about all of these items without end grinding the writers room right into a halt till we received too upset and we go to our respective places of work and slammed the door the place we’d proceed arguing over AOL and Prompt Messenger,” Novak stated.

He stated the remainder of “The Workplace” writers room finally observed their relationship dynamics in actual life (which Novak says was a “tumultuous, romantic, poisonous, boundary-less mess”), and determined to pair the fictional characters of Kelly and Ryan collectively.

Over 15 years later, Novak and Kaling stay extremely shut to at least one one other. You possibly can learn every part Kaling and Novak have stated about their relationship right here, and watch Novak’s speech under.

 

