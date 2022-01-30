Aziz Ansari is back with a new standup on Netflix

It’s called “Nightclub Comedian” and premiered on January 25th. It’s the return of the creator of Master of None.

He became world famous with “Master of None”, but saw his career shaken by the allegation of “sexual misconduct”. He returned to the stage in 2019 and has now just released his latest comedy special on the platform.

“Nightclub Comedian” was a small intimate show that was taped in New York in December and is now coming to television. It’s your fourth special for Netflix.

Ansari has emerged from the scandal that erupted in 2018, but the flimsy allegations failed to convince critics. Despite this, the comedian decided to put his career on hold to return a year later with Right Now, a special in which he addresses the very subject.

The comedian used the climb to the stage to start the stand-up with an apology. Now Ansari is expected to return to his usual schedule, he who also started the third season of “Master of None” somewhat differently than expected as he focused on characters other than his own.