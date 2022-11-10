Ayato rerun, Raiden Shogun and Wanderer release dates

Genshin Influence 3.3 would be the subsequent entry within the Sumeru chapter, the place gamers will get two new characters and two reruns. As followers have already guessed, Wanderer will debut alongside Faruzan as a brand new character with distinctive skills and abilities. Nevertheless, extra reruns have develop into a scorching matter locally.

Alongside Wanderer and his creator, Raiden Shogun, it appears that evidently Kamisato Ayato and Arataki Itto will likely be offered with their respective banners. Per the schedules, Wanderer and Arataki Itto are anticipated to reach within the first part of three.3, December 7.

Within the second part, beginning on December 24, gamers can count on Raiden Shogun alongside Kamisato Ayato as rerun 5-stars.

Disclaimer: This text relies on Genshin Influence leaks, and the ultimate launch is probably not the identical. Readers ought to take every part talked about on this article with a grain of salt.

Genshin Influence 3.3 launch dates for Wanderer, Kamisato Ayato, Raiden Shogun, and Arataki Itto

After the newest Archon Quest chapter concludes, the upcoming replace will present gamers with new characters, occasions, and a everlasting gameplay function. Nevertheless, a dependable supply locally confirmed what the rerun banners will likely be.

Since predicting rerun phases can contain hit-and-miss, everybody ought to take the supplied info with a grain of salt.

Beginning in 3.3, gamers will most definitely obtain two banners, together with Scaramouche and Arataki Itto. As identified by many, HoYoverse has already scheduled its subsequent replace to reach on December 7, marking the beginning of the primary month of the primary part.

Sometimes, gamers will get Tullaytullah’s Remembrance and Redhorn Stonethresher as featured weapons.

Scaramouche leaked footage for Genshin Influence 3.3 (Picture through HoYoverse)

Roughly sixteen days later, on December 28, varied leaks recommend that Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato will seem and keep for the second part till January 18. Their signature weapons, Engulfing Lightning and Haran Geppaku Futsu, will likely be rated up in a separate banner.

Kamisato Ayato together with his signature weapon (Picture through HoYoverse)

To summarize, the banner schedule for Genshin Influence 3.3 is as follows:

The primary part characters (December 7 to twenty-eight): Wanderer (5star Anemo Catalyst), Arataki Itto (5star Geo Claymore), Faruzan (4star Anemo Bow).

The primary part weapons (December 7 to twenty-eight): Tullaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst and Redhorn Stonethresher Claymore.

The second part characters (December 28 to January 18): Raiden Shogun (5star Electro Polearm) and Kamisato Ayato (5star Hydro Sword).

The second part weapons (December 28 to January 18): Engulfing Lightning Polearm and Haran Geppeaku Futsu Sword.

Raiden Shogun along with her signature weapon, Engulfing Lightning (Picture through HoYoverse)

The dates talked about above are primarily based on Genshin Influence’s standard 21-day runtime for every part.

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee



