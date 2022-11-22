Ayakashi Triangle anime release date in Winter 2023, theme songs revealed by trailer PV

It’s laborious to inform who has it worse on this scenario. Pic credit score: Join

The Ayakashi Triangle anime launch date is on January 9, 2022, within the Winter 2023 anime season. The present will air on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, TV Aichi, and Yomiuri TV.

The anime adaptation was first introduced in December 2021, and in September 2022, its foremost forged and workers had been revealed.

The primary full trailer for Ayakashi Triangle anime was additionally launched right now throughout the particular Ayakashi Triangle YouTube stay particular program.

The trailer PV introduces the principle forged of characters and divulges and previews the opening and ending theme track of the anime.

The Ayakashi Triangle OP theme track “Neppu wa Ruten suru” is carried out by the Idol group Philosophy no Dance. The only is about to launch on March 15, 2023, in three editions:

Common Version: CD on the value of two,000 yen (tax included)

CD on the value of two,000 yen (tax included) Restricted Version: CD + BD on the value of two,500 yen (tax included)

CD + BD on the value of two,500 yen (tax included) First Press Restricted Version: CD + BD + picture guide on the value of 9,500 yen (tax included)

The Ayakashi Triangle ED music “Itowanai” is carried out by MIMiNARI that includes Miyu Tomita and Kana Ichinose.

Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing crew on the Aniplex Youtube channel:

Ayakashi Triangle forged and workers

The principle forged of the anime consists of:

Shoya Chiba (Kiyotaka Ayanokoji in Classroom of the Elite) as Matsuri Kazamaki (male)

Miyu Tomita (Miko Ino in Kaguya-sama: Love is Battle Season 2) as Matsuri Kazamaki (feminine)

Kana Ichinose (Sayu Ogiwara in Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a Excessive College Runaway) as Suzu Kanade

Tessho Genda (Kurama in Naruto) as Shirogane

Noriaki Akitaya is directing the Ayakashi Triangle anime with help from Kei Umabiki at studio Join. Shogo Yasukawa is in control of the sequence scripts. Hideki Furukawa is designing the characters. Rei Ishizuka is composing the music.

Extra about Ayakashi Triangle

Ayakashi Triangle, also called AyaTri, is an upcoming anime primarily based on the manga sequence of the identical title written and illustrated by Kentaro Yabuki.

The manga has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Leap journal since June 2020. It was later transferred to the Shonen Leap+ web site this yr. Eleven tankobon volumes have been launched so far.

Seven Seas Leisure has licensed the manga and can launch it in English in uncut print and digital codecs.

For extra data on the sequence, you possibly can try the official Ayakashi Triangle anime web site.