AXN’s new pastime leads you to record in Rome

AXN Channel brings “Doc” fans to Rome for recordings

The Italian series follows a doctor who forgets the last 12 years of his life after being shot in the head.

AXN has created a pastime where the prize goes to the biggest fans of “Doc”: a trip to the film set in Rome, Italy. To win you just have to show that you are the biggest fan of this Italian television phenomenon.

You can do this through a design, video, you can sew a suit, or even create music. There are no limits, what counts is the originality of your creation. Once you’ve created something that only a super fan would think of, just post it on Instagram using the hashtag #AXNSomosTodosDOC.

The competition runs until August 29th and the winner can take a companion with them on this adventure to Italy. The regulation is available on the AXN Portugal website and all news will be posted on the relevant Instagram page.

“Doc” premiered on September 8th, 2020 on AXN. The story – based on true facts – follows a doctor who forgets the past 12 years after being shot in the head. As the story unfolds, we follow the character as they rediscover who they are as a person and as a professional.

This accident resulted in more changes than they thought. Dr. Andrea Fanti, once known for his coldness, develops more empathy for everyone around him, be it his patients or his employees, which has both positive and negative consequences.

The series is played by Luca Argentero. At his side we find Sara Lazzaro, the doctor’s ex-wife; Beatrice Granno, the couple’s daughter; and also Matilde Gioli, Gianmarco Saurino and Raffaele Esposito, the other doctors at the hospital. Discover the real story that inspired this Italian production.