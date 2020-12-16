Axial Piston Motor Market 2020 With Covid-19 Impact. | Kawasaki Heavy industries Ltd., Danfoss, Parker Hannifin Corp. (US), Eaton (US), Poclain Hydraulics

Axial Piston Motor Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Axial Piston Motor Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

An axial piston motor is a positive displacement motor that has a number of pistons in a circular array within a cylinder block. Axial piston motor works with a bent axis design or swash plate principle and is available in both variable and fixed displacement designs. The constant displacement type works as a hydraulic motor and the variable displacement type works as a hydraulic pump.

Growing the Industrial Sector is expected to aid in increasing demand for Axial Piston Motors

Axial piston motors are used in various applications such as industrial, construction, agriculture, and marine equipment. The current growth witnessed by the industrial sector is one of the key drivers, which is fueling growth of the axial piston motors market. For instance, according to a report by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (released in January 2018), the global industrial output in 2017 rose by 3.2% over the value recorded in 2016 and the manufacturing output of developed nations grew by 1.8%, in 2017. This accounted for over 40% of the global industrial output in 2017. This is owing to a wide variety of applications of axial piston motors in industrial applications such as mechanical factory equipment, material handling equipment, and earthmoving vehicles.

High Operational and Maintenance Costs are the Primary Restraining factors for the Growth of Axial Piston Motors Market

Axial piston motor incurs high operating costs as it consumes more electricity. Furthermore, it incurs high maintenance cost due to wearing of mechanical parts such as bearings and other internal parts. These are some of the major restraining factors hindering growth of the axial piston motors market. Moreover, axial piston motors are not easy to carry as they are heavy due to large size and weight, which is also main drawback of these motors. Moreover, exceeding operating limits such as excessive temperature, excessive torque, load, and speed can causes motor failure, which inhibits demand for axial piston motor.

Regional Analysis of Axial Piston Motor Market

North America and Europe are the most dominant regions in the global axial piston motors market. The industrial up-gradation in the region such as automation of the oil and gas industries and ongoing research and development in order to develop better and more energy efficient motors is expected to fuel the growth of the market. In addition to this, the presence of a large number of motor manufacturers such as Danfoss, Parker Hannfin Corporation, and Eaton in the region is also expected to help in the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in axial piston motor market during the forecast period, owing to development in infrastructure and increasing construction activities. For instance, according to a report by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian construction equipment industry’s revenue is estimated to reach US$ 22.7 billion by 2020.

Axial Piston Motor Market Keyplayers: Kawasaki Heavy industries Ltd., Danfoss, Parker Hannifin Corp. (US), Eaton (US), Poclain Hydraulics, Casappa S.p.A, Bosch Rexroth AG, Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A, HAWE Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., Sunfab Hydraulics AB, and HANSA-TMP

Axial Piston Motor Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type:

Constant Displacement

Swash Plate

Bent Axis

Variable Displacement

On the basis of applications:

Manufacturing

Oil & gas

Agriculture

Automotive

Energy & utility

Mining

Construction water management

Others (Transportation & logistics, maritime, and chemical)

