Axial Flow Pump Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Global Axial Flow Pump Market is valued approximately at USD 32.23 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Axial pumps, also known as propeller pumps, are used for circulating water in power plants, dewatering applications and also in chemical industries.

This pump also manages sewage from commercial, municipal and industrial operations. Axial pumps have low aerodynamic losses, short blade lengths, higher stage efficiencies, smaller in dimensions and easy to handle. The axial pumps are widely used in various end use applications such as petrochemical & chemical, wastewater and water, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, mining and others. The growing investment in the wastewater treatments plants as well as rising demand for freshwater due to population growth, rapid urbanization and industrialization are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. According to California Water Association, California’s largest regulated water utilities invested around USD 645 million in the year 2017 to improve & upgrade the infrastructure that delivers water to the communities of the province. The California water association represents around 100 water utilities which are regulated by the California Public utilities commission that serves approximately 6 million individuals in California. Similarly, according to water world report, an estimation of total length of the sewer network is around 3 million across the Europe Union and more than 18,000 waste water treatment plants are installed in these regions. However, the inefficiency faced in the operation of the pumps while dealing with the viscous fluids is the major factor restraining the growth of global Axial Flow Pump market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Axial Flow Pump market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the tremendous growth of the end-use industries, including domestic water and wastewater and petroleum. . Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Xylem Inc.

Grundfos

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Sulzer Ltd.

Pentair

Weir Group PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Miniwatt

High Power

By Application:

Domestic Water & Wastewater

Petroleum

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Axial Flow Pump Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors