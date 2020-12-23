Axial Fans Market is expected to reach US$ 7,069.9 Mn in 2027: Cooltron Industrial Supply, Inc., ebm-papst, Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd, Hidria

Rapid industrialization coupled with diversified applications of axial fan is projected to escalate the global axial fans market at a CAGR of 4.0%

Latest market study on “Global Axial Fans Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Speed (Low Speed, Medium Speed, and High Speed), Size (Diameter Below 250 MM, Diameter (250-910) MM, Diameter (910-1500) MM, and Diameter Above 1500 MM), Application (Radiator, Cooling & Refrigeration, Ventilation, and Other), Type (AC, DC, and EC), End User (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential) and Geography”, The global axial fans market was valued at US$ 4,973.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 7,069.9 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

On the basis of speed, the market has been segmented into low speed, medium speed, and high speed. The medium speed segment accounted for the largest share of the axial fans market in 2018. The medium speed axial fans are an ideal choice for ducted or unducted commercial and industrial ventilation systems. Axial fans can be used for clean, contaminated, or high-temperature air ventilation. Medium speed axial fans are suitable for general ventilation of commercial or industrial facilities such as office buildings, parking garages, warehouses, and manufacturing plants. The fans can be designed for both indoor and outdoor applications. These fans can also be used for refrigeration in devices such as coolers, condensers, chillers, blast and spiral freezers, radiators and oil coolers. In industrial application, medium speed fans are used in engine and turbine ventilation, containers and chambers ventilation, dry coolers, transformers, machine cooling, hydropower, wood dryers, paper, textiles, and chemical and metallurgic production. Therefore, the growing demand from end user industries is projected to bolster the demand for medium speed axial fans over the forecast period. Moreover, the high speed segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. High-speed axial fans are mainly used in frequency converters, welding machines, solar inverters, IT or telecommunications applications.

The market for global axial fans is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global axial fans market are Cooltron Industrial Supply, Inc., ebm-papst, Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd, Hidria, Howden Group, OMRON Corporation, Oriental Motor USA Corp., Pelonis Technologies, Inc., Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, Sofasco Fans, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd and ZIEHL-ABEGG, among others.

Extensive application of axial fans in as food & beverages, mining, aerospace, electronics, and chemical industries provides an opportunity for the axial fans market growth

Industrial axial fans are designed to create a large volume of airflow at low pressure. One of the major applications where these types of fans are widely used include cooling or air-conditioning.

Axial fans are used in various applications for cooling, freezing, air-conditioning, heating, and ventilation. The fans perform the task of transporting air, either in the case of simple pipe or roof fans or in complex compressor systems with an evaporating and condensing heat exchanger (heat pumps, freezing systems, etc.). Axial fans often form a constituent part of heating devices for industrial plants, compressed air dryers, cooling towers for process water, units for fast-food preparation and conservation, etc. These types of fans have a vast application across various industries, such as manufacturing plants, processing plants, cooling towers, duct systems, wind tunnel, extracting waste gas, and food factories. Therefore, a wide range of applications of axial fans provides a huge consumer base and further boost the sale of axial fans globally.

A surge in demand for axial fans in vending machines is expected to boost the demand for axial fans

An internal cooling unit installed in vending machines circulates cool air with the help of axial fans to maintain uniform temperature within the vending machine. If the temperature of a device increases beyond a certain limit, the internal parts of the machine can wear out within a short span or may lead to malfunctions, especially parts that generate heat are greatly affected by heat. Device internal cooling and fan selection are extremely important to attain long-term functioning of parts inside vending machines. With advancements in technology, axial fans are being increasingly used in vending machines. Therefore, growing demand for vending machine is expected to contribute to the demand for axial fans in developed and developing countries, such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, China, and India.

The Axial Fans Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

