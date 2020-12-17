Axial Fans Market Growing Massively By 2020-2027

The global axial fans market accounted for US$ 4,973.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 7,069.9 Mn by 2027.

On the basis of speed, the market has been segmented into low speed, medium speed, and high speed. The medium speed segment accounted for the largest share of the axial fans market in 2018. The medium speed axial fans are an ideal choice for ducted or unducted commercial and industrial ventilation systems. Axial fans can be used for clean, contaminated, or high-temperature air ventilation. Medium speed axial fans are suitable for general ventilation of commercial or industrial facilities such as office buildings, parking garages, warehouses, and manufacturing plants.

Top Key Players:- Cooltron Industrial Supply, Inc., ebm-papst, Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd, Hidria, Howden Group, OMRON Corporation, Oriental Motor USA Corp., Pelonis Technologies, Inc., Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, Sofasco Fans, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd and ZIEHL-ABEGG

The fans can be designed for both indoor and outdoor applications. These fans can also be used for refrigeration in devices such as coolers, condensers, chillers, blast and spiral freezers, radiators and oil coolers. In industrial application, medium speed fans are used in engine and turbine ventilation, containers and chambers ventilation, dry coolers, transformers, machine cooling, hydropower, wood dryers, paper, textiles, and chemical and metallurgic production. Therefore, the growing demand from end user industries is projected to bolster the demand for medium speed axial fans over the forecast period.

GLOBAL AXIAL FANS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Speed

Low Speed

Medium Speed

High Speed

By Size

Diameter Below 250 MM

Diameter (250-910) MM

Diameter (910-1500) MM

Diameter Above 1500 MM

By Application

Radiator

Cooling & Refrigeration

Ventilation

Other

By Type

AC

DC

EC

By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

