AWS Managed Services Market Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors 2018 – 2026

AWS Managed Services market – Snapshot

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “AWS Managed Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”, the AWS Managed Services market is expected to reach US$ 1,789.3 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the AWS Managed Services market is expected to be influenced by a range of factors such as rising number of AWS customers and increasing importance of AWS MSP status. Additionally, multiple initiatives carried out by government bodies for adoption of cloud is projected to boost the AWS Managed Services market during the forecast period. For instance, more than 2000 government agencies from various regions are using Amazon Web Services to power the cloud momentum. Furthermore, in February 2018, United States DoD (Department of Defense) signed a US$ 950 Mn cloud agreement with AWS partner REAN Cloud LLC.

Market in North America to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold substantial share of the global AWS Managed Services market during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in the region is primarily due to the significant adoption of AWS in multiple industry verticals in the region.

For instance, Utah, the U.S.-based online clothing and outdoor recreation gear retailer Backcountry.com and another platform Motosport.com was looking for migration to cloud in order to save on operational costs. 1Strategy, an AWS advanced consulting partner, assisted Backcountry with AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP), which after a few months achieved 100% reduction in hardware-related and capitalized expenses and 25% reduction in operational expenses. Similarly, Remitly, Inc., a digital money transfer platform based at Washington, U.S., was looking to make changes in their Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, which is expected to handle their rapidly changing capacity demands at a rapid pace, 1Strategy planned and executed Remitly’s database migration from Amazon RDS MySQL to Amazon Aurora.

The global AWS Managed Services market can be segmented as follows:

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Service Type

Advisory Services

Cloud Migration Services

Operations Services

Operations services are expected to be more lucrative for the AWS Managed Services market

In terms of services type, the AWS Managed Services market is bifurcated into advisory services, cloud migration services, and operations services. The advisory services segment is likely to expand at a significant CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period. This expansion is due to the increasing adoption of AWS customers, which generates the need for consulting services for optimal functioning and identifying workloads for cloud migration. However, the operations services segment is estimated to hold a prominent share of the market during the forecast period. The operational activities involved in the process such as ongoing infrastructure operations, access management, security management, change management and incident management are contributing to the significant share held by the operations service segment.