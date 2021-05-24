AWD Systems Market Scope And Opportunities Analysis by 2026

In an AWD system, the power is transmitted to all the wheels of the vehicle to improve traction and control of the vehicle. The system engages a secondary axle before the slippage occurs, and also distributes the torque equally between the axles when the vehicle is turning. Alternatively, in a 4WD system, the driver can decide the wheels to which the torque has to be transmitted.

In an AWD, power is transmitted to all wheels, while they need to rotate at different speeds. Since all four wheels of the vehicle are supplied with power or torque, the AWD vehicle is also known as a 4X4 or four-by-four wheels. If the all-wheel drive system is to be used as a four-wheel drive, the engine power is transmitted equally to all four wheels. If required, an AWD system can also be utilized as a two-wheel drive by transmitting the power of the engine to only two wheels of the vehicle, while the other wheels of the vehicle are allowed to spin.

Key Drivers of Global AWD Systems Market:

AWD systems offer certain advantages over other types of drive systems such as improved traction and better control over the vehicle. Extreme climatic conditions in some regions of the world are anticipated to further fuel the AWD systems market in the next few years, since AWD systems operate well in all sorts of environmental conditions. Rise in demand for high performance vehicles such as sports vehicles is expected to propel the AWD systems market across the globe.

Rising need for fuel-efficiency, control, and stability in heavy vehicles are major factors driving the AWD systems market. AWD systems provide a viable solution to car manufacturers to offer better output and higher control while driving at high speeds. Additionally, increased safety awareness across the world is further boosting the AWD systems market across the globe.

Demand for off-road vehicles for various activities such as tourism, trekking, and off-road application is increasing among consumers. Increase in per capita income and improved infrastructure are further expected to boost the AWD systems market in the near future. Rise in demand for luxurious and more comfortable vehicles is anticipated to fuel the AWD systems market during the forecast period.

Passenger vehicle segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities:

The passenger vehicle segment is likely to hold a significant share of the market by the end of the forecast period. This is attributed to a rise in the demand for utility vehicles in highly populated countries such as China, India, and Brazil.

High demand for e-class, crossovers, SUVs, and hatchbacks is driving the passenger vehicle segment, which in turn is likely to boost the automotive coolant market. Rise in preference for private transport and buying power of consumers is driving the passenger vehicle segment of the market.

High Cost of AWD System to hamper market:

An AWD vehicle is comparatively more expensive than vehicles with other types of drive systems. This is primarily attributed to the high cost of the drive train, sensors, and computers required for the operation of the AWD system. This high cost of the AWD system is anticipated to restrain the AWD systems market during the forecast period.

Europe to Hold Significant Share of Global AWD Systems Market:

Rate of adoption of technology in Europe is higher than that in other regions, as vehicle manufacturers of the automotive industry in the region emphasize more on the research and development of components. High penetration of sports vehicles and luxury vehicles in several countries across the region, including Germany and the U. K., is likely to boost the market for AWD systems in the region.

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

The global AWD systems market is highly consulted with top manufacturers across the global market. A few of the key players operating and potential in the global AWD systems market are:

American Axle and Manufacturing Inc.

Borg Warner Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

GKN Driveline

JTEKT Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Dana Holding Corporation

Oerlikon Inc.

Schaeffler AG

