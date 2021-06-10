Awareness Regarding Environmental Issues Boost Demand Of Electric Shuttle Market

Rapid penetration of battery powered vehicles has led to the development of electric shuttles. Although the electric shuttles were initially used for sight-seeing and short distance transportation across golf courses, airports, wineries, and stadiums, national parks, and theme parks, they are gaining steady application in public communication.

With increasing awareness regarding environmental issues and consumption of natural resources, adoption of electric shuttle is likely to rise significantly in the coming years. These are some of the factors influencing the development of electric shuttle market.

Effective Public Commutation Solutions: Major Companies to Focus on Collaborations for Improved Connectivity

To sustain their lead in the competitive market, major companies are concentrating on entering into collaborations and acquisitions. For instance, Toyota has partnered with various e-commerce portals such as Pizza Hut, Amazon, China’s DiDi, and Uber to create a mobility service platform for e-commerce and shared rides, and develop robot-van like pods.

Through the collaboration, the companies are focusing on broadening the scope of deployment of these robotic vans for delivering services, ridesharing or rolling office, and various other mobility services.

As electric shuttles are becoming a popular mode of public communication, ruling authorities across countries are focusing on accommodating connectivity through these shuttles. For example, ruling authorities in the U.S. are encouraging leading companies to develop electric shuttles to offer effective solutions for public commutation.

The ruling authorities are concentrating on creating autonomous test tracks and investing nearly US$ 2 million for the same. Prototype Prime, a hardware and software startup is also focusing on launching an “advanced vehicle accelerator” and bring more partners for the project through collaborations.

Quick and Convenient Global Services: Online Rental Applications to Broaden the Scope of Deployment

For quick and convenient services, individuals prefer booking their seats in the public transports through online rental services while returning back home, traveling to the office, or other events. In order to improve their position in the competitive market,

the leading companies are engaging in collaborations with the online rental service provides. This has translated into increasing number of passengers for the electric shuttles.

