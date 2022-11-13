Awaken a Whirling Electro Fungus’ potential within 7 moves in Genshin Impact Coruscating Potential event

The ultimate problem for Coruscating Potential gameplay has been unlocked for each Genshin Impression participant, they usually should seize the final Fungi earlier than they’ll clear up the Floral Jelly puzzle.

Much like the earlier challenges, Vacationers have to awaken the precise Fungus’ potential inside 7 strikes to unlock all of the rewards. This text will present gamers finishing it with simply 3 strikes in Genshin Impression.

Whirling Electro Fungus’ Floral Jelly puzzle answer in Genshin Impression

Genshin Impression gamers first have to seize a Whirling Electro Fungus in Sumeru. They will click on on the Go To Problem button to mark the placement of the Fungus on the map.

Within the stated location, the Whirling Electro Fungus is guarded by a Picket Protect Mitachurl. Vacationers can select whether or not they need to defeat the enemy first or straight seize the Fungi utilizing the Knowledge Orb gadget.

As soon as captured, go to Balfour in Port Ormos to begin the Coruscating Potential gameplay. The Floral Jelly puzzle for the Whirling Electro Fungus stage will likely be unlocked solely after players have accomplished the earlier puzzles.

Genshin Impression gamers want to finish the puzzle inside 7 strikes to get all of the rewards. They will observe the directions under to finish the Floral Jelly puzzle for the Whirling Electro Fungus:

Rotate the 4 Floral Jellies on the higher proper. Use Preset within the center row. Change the sixth Floral Jelly to the ninth.

Utilizing the walkthrough above, Vacationers will full the puzzle and get the total rewards from the occasion web page. If gamers are confused by the textual content directions, they’ll view the next video for the video walkthrough.

Whirling Electro Fungus’ abilities in Fabulous Fungus Frenzy

Genshin Impression gamers should use Fungus’ abilities to finish the Particular Coaching and Championship Progress. Every captured Fungi has completely different abilities, so gamers can create completely different methods by deploying the Fungus based on their abilities.

The primary talent Whirling Electro Fungus has is Thunderous Cry, which unleashes a small quantity of Electro injury on close by opponents. The Fungi may even enter a short lived Activated State that may improve its Thundering Lashes injury and assault extra usually.

Talking of Thundering Lashes, it’s a talent the place the Fungi will rush at close by opponents, swiveling round and performing one other slash, dealing 2 situations of Electro injury.

The final talent is Evident Bolt, the place the Whirling Electro Fungus prices up Elemental vitality and causes its subsequent Thundering Lash to have bonus Electro injury. Moreover, the primary opponent hit with this talent may have their Protection decreased for a time.

Based mostly on the outline above, the Whirling Electro Fungus is a DPS unit that offers injury on-field and is particularly good in opposition to a mob of enemies quite than a single goal. Genshin Impression gamers can unlock all of its abilities by finishing the Coruscating Potential in beneath 7 strikes.



