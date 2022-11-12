Awaken a Stretchy Pyro Fungus’ potential in under 7 moves: Genshin Impact puzzle guide

Path of Awakening: II is already out for Genshin Influence gamers to do, and it consists of awakening a Stretchy Pyro Fungus’ potential in beneath seven strikes.

This puzzle is much like that in Path of Awakening: I, so readers shouldn’t have any downside following this information.

Gamers solely have the next choices to make use of right here:

Undo

Preset (however solely as soon as)

Swap

The Preset choice has an orange jelly on the left facet, a pink one within the center, and a yellow jelly on the correct. Utilizing Preset is instrumental in fixing this puzzle beneath seven strikes.

Gamers can awaken the Stretchy Pyro Fungus in Genshin Influence in simply three strikes

That is how the Genshin Influence puzzle begins (Picture through HoYoverse)

The above picture reveals you the default puzzle that each Genshin Influence participant will get after they attempt to awaken the Stretchy Pyro Fungus. The puzzle, which has two aims, and the answer information will apply to all gamers.

You will get the next rewards for finishing these two aims:

Awaken a Stretchy Pyro Fungus’ potential: 30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Forex + 20,000 Mora

30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Forex + 20,000 Mora Awaken a Stretchy Pyro Fungus’ potential inside seven strikes: 80 Mushroom Forex + 20,000 Mora + 2 Hero’s Wits

Most gamers ought to be capable of get the rewards for the primary one. Should you’re studying this text, likelihood is you need assistance getting the rewards with the second a part of the puzzle.

Your first transfer (Picture through HoYoverse)

Step #1: Choose the Preset choice and place it within the center. The above picture is what you will notice earlier than you okay the choice to take action.

Your second transfer (Picture through HoYoverse)

Step #2: Swap the yellow jelly within the top-left nook with the orange jelly beneath it. The above picture ought to make this step fairly self-explanatory.

Your third transfer (Picture through HoYoverse)

Step #3: Swap the middle pink jelly with the yellow one beneath it. Upon doing so, you will notice the UI on the left facet vanish, indicating that you’ve efficiently accomplished the puzzle.

That is the tip of the puzzle (Picture through HoYoverse)

After you see these 9 jellies ordered like this, a quick cutscene will play, displaying the Stretchy Pyro Fungus awakening its potential. It’ll get some new strikes (if it would not have them already).

Following this Genshin Influence information signifies that you should have woke up the Stretchy Pyro Fungus’ potential inside seven strikes. In spite of everything, it solely took three strikes to get this far.

Whereas there are alternate methods to resolve this puzzle, the above technique is the simplest for many Vacationers to comply with.

The tip display for the Genshin Influence puzzle (Picture through HoYoverse)

The one different Fungus in Path of Awakening: II is the Floating Dendro one. Right here is a straightforward textual content resolution to this if you have not carried out it but:

Place the Preset choice on the correct facet of the display. Rotate the top-right nook. Rotate the bottom-right nook.

That is it for this Genshin Influence information.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



