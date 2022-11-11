Awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus’ potential in 7 moves: Genshin Impact event guide

The Coruscating Potential occasion has one job the place Genshin Affect gamers have to awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus’ potential inside seven turns. This information will present you how you can clear up this puzzle inside three strikes. Thus, you may be eligible for each of the next rewards:

Awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus’ potential: 30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Forex + 20,000 Mora

30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Forex + 20,000 Mora Awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus’ potential inside 7 strikes: 80 Mushroom Forex + 20,000 Mora + 2 Hero’s Wits

This puzzle is similar for everyone. Thus, anyone who was beforehand fighting this exercise can use this information to simplify issues. Needless to say this text will solely present you one technique to clear up it below seven strikes.

awaken a Stretchy Electro Fungus’ potential in seven strikes on this Genshin Affect occasion

How this puzzle appears like initially (Picture through HoYoverse)

The above picture reveals you what the puzzle for awakening the Stretchy Electro Fungus’ potential appears like initially. The doable strikes you will have at your disposal are:

Undo

Rotate

Copy (however solely as soon as)

You’ll use each Rotate and Copy a minimum of as soon as on this information. There are a number of methods to unravel it, however let’s take a look at one straightforward means down under. Keep in mind, this technique will work for all Genshin Affect gamers.

Genshin Affect information: Awakening the Stretchy Electro Fungus’ potential

Your first transfer (Picture through HoYoverse)

Step #1: Choose one of many crimson jellies and replica it to the inexperienced jelly within the high proper. The picture above is a screenshot of a participant who’s about to just do that.

Your second transfer (Picture through HoYoverse)

Step #2: Rotate the underside proper nook as soon as. This picture merely demonstrates the group of jellies you must choose.

Your last transfer (Picture through HoYoverse)

Step #3: Rotate the underside left nook as soon as. That is the ultimate transfer for this Genshin Affect puzzle. When you end rotating it, you must see the UI on the left aspect disappear and the scene transition to a cheerful Stretchy Electro Fungus.

Congratulations, you are performed with this puzzle!

That is what the puzzle appears like if you’re performed (Picture through HoYoverse)

Awakening its potential in three strikes clearly means that you’ve got accomplished the duty of awakening it inside seven strikes. Remember to gather your rewards! It’s price noting that there are potential options to doing this specific puzzle.

For instance:

Rotate the underside left nook as soon as. Rotate the underside proper nook as soon as. Copy a crimson jelly to the highest proper inexperienced spot.

Likewise, you may swap the second and third steps listed above because it does not change the end result of the ultimate product. That is not even itemizing much less environment friendly ways in which take longer than three strikes to awaken the Stretchy Electro Fungus’ potential in Genshin Affect.

It is easy to unlock its potential (Picture through HoYoverse)

That is the tip of this Genshin Affect information. Hopefully, you’ll swiftly full this puzzle, then declare the Mushroom Forex and different loot. Different components of the Coruscating Potential occasion comply with an identical premise, besides that the precise steps will differ from one Fungus to a different.

