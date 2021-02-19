Avocado Oil Market is projected to reach US$ 1,452.2 Million and Growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during forecast period 2021-2027

The avocado oil market was valued at US$ 669.5 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,452.2 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Avocado oil is edible oil produced from the fruits of Persea Americana plant.It is used in various food recipes, salad dressings, bakery items, and sweet and savory snacks. The oil is also used in personal care and cosmetics products owing to its moisturizing and regenerative properties.

The Insight Partners analysts forecasts the latest report on “Global Avocado Oil Market (Covid-19) Impact and Analysis by 2027”, according to report; The Avocado Oil Market report covers the overall and all-inclusive analysis of Market with all its factors that have an impact on market growth. This report is anchored on the thorough qualitative and quantitative assessment of the Avocado Oil Market.

Key Players:

Aconcagua Oil & Extract S.A Avocado Health Limited BELLA VADO, INC CROFTS ltd La Tourangelle, Inc MadanaInc Mevi Avocados, Inc Olivado USA Sesajal S.A. de C.V Spectrum Organics Products, LLC (Hain Celestial Group, Inc.)

Avocado Oil Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Extra Virgin Oil

Virgin

Refined

Blends

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Variety:

Hass

Pinkerton

Fuerte

Gwen

Others

By Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

