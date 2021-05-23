Avocado Extract Market: What are the Notable Developments?

The Growth of Avocado Extract market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2469

Notable Highlights

In September 2018, Australia’s biggest avocado farm owner, Simpson Farms announced the sale of its farm business. The company annual revenues were to the tune of nearly US$ 75 million through the sale of over 1.5 million avocados. The farm that produces these avocados is expected to be sold for between US$ 250 to 300 million.

In February 2018, Costa Group announced the acquisition of Coastal Avocados farms in New South Wales. The acquisition was made in partnership with Macquarie Agricultural Funds Management who will own the forms and Costa will operate them. The acquisition is aimed at Costa’s goal to achieve 1,000 hectares and 52-week supply annually.

In October 2018, Mexico avocado growers went on 16 days strike in protest of low field prices and other issues. Due to the strike, weekly shipments plummeted significantly from 40 million in the week of 28 October to 4.8 million two weeks later. While 78% of the Hass avocados were shipped in the U.S. from Mexico in 2017, the effect of the shortage reached U.S. restaurants forcing owners to remove avocados and guacamole from menus.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2469

In the second quarter of 2018, avocado prices witnessed a dramatic fall in Europe. The prices of avocado dropped to one third within a year span, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAMA) in Spain. Despite the increased annual consumption capacity, increased production in Peru and South Africa, prominent avocado importers in Europe has led to market saturation and downfall in avocado prices.

In Australia, despite the increased production capacity, higher prices of avocados continue amid exponentially rising demand. The year 2018 remained a high priced avocado year for the avocado industry – the scenario has led the Avocado Australia and Hort Innovation to work towards enhancing domestic production as well as expand domestic and international markets.

Columbia became the member of the World Avocado Organization (WAO) whose current member countries include Mexico, Peru, the US, South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Spain. The announcement was made in the Asia Fruit Logistica 2018 in September. With the WAO membership, Columbia will increase supply in the European avocado market.

Fact.MR report delivers notable insights on all the key avocado extract market players. Profiled players in the avocado extract market include Simpson Farms, Crofts Limited, AVOCARE, Olivado Ltd, Avocado Global Pte Ltd, Salud Food Group, Sunfresh, Avocado Oil De Mexico, Indigo Herbs, Markon, and others.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages Landscape

Ice Tea Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/ice-tea-market

Plant-based Fish Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/plant-based-fish-market

Animal Feed Probiotics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/2891/animal-feed-probiotics-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/07/1925890/0/en/Mycoprotein-Products-a-US-200-Million-Market-Will-Be-the-Future-of-Nutritive-Non-Meat-Protein-Finds-Fact-MR.html

The Avocado Extract market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Avocado Extract market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2469

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com