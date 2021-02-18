Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market Growing Massively by 2021-2026 Major Players: – Rockwell Collins, The Weather Company (IBM), UBIMET, Jeppesen, World Fuel-Colt

The Global Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Aviation Weather Forecasting Services market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Aviation Weather Forecasting Services data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Global Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 2.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market: Universal Weather and Aviation, Rockwell Collins, The Weather Company (IBM), UBIMET, Jeppesen, World Fuel-Colt, Panasonic Weather Solutions and Others.

Industry News:

In August 2020, The Weather Company partnered with Vizzion, a provider of the largest traffic camera network in the world, to integrate traffic camera imagery, streams, and data into its Max Traffic broadcast solution. With this partnership, Max Traffic customers can use imagery and video feeds from Vizzion’s US and Canada camera network in broadcast traffic and weather reports, boosting viewer engagement and giving audiences a live, hyper-local look at road conditions

In July 2020, AccuWeather announced its latest innovation, AccuWeather Local Hurricane Tracker, to optimize users’ safety and awareness of hurricanes. AccuWeather Local Hurricane Tracker is available on accuweather.com. This online tool is the first of its kind to offer an all-in-one experience that shows a developing storm’s progression over the ocean while providing real-time updates of forecast wind speeds, rainfall amounts, and affected areas.

In September 2019, DTN acquired Weather zone from Nine Entertainment (ASX: NEC). Weather zone is a leading provider of weather information to consumers and businesses across major industries. This acquisition furthers DTN’s global growth in leveraging and providing weather insights to help customers make decisions that minimize risks and maximize growth.

This report segments the Global Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market on the basis of Types are:

Short-term Forecast

Medium-term Forecast

Long-term Forecast

On the basis of Application, the Global Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market is segmented into:

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

