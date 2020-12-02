Aviation Test Equipment Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Aviation Test Equipment Market 2020-2030: Aviation deals with manufacturing, development, operation, and designing of aircraft. Aviation test equipment set the bar in the industry for aviation preservation. This equipment is employed for inspection, evaluation, and qualification testing of the aircraft. Aircraft instrumentation mechanisms comprise tachometer, inertial instruments, indicators/generators, pressure, gyroscopes, and sensitive devices. Some of the other functions of aviation test equipment are management of reporting, tests, and monitoring and memorizing results of the tests. This equipment aims to isolate failures, improve reliability and safety, reduce life-cycle cost, and advance testability. Regular maintenance of the aircraft is important to maintain its life span. There is a need to examine and replace parts, diagnose any electrical and mechanical problem, repair brakes, wings or any other part, test gauges, and inspect the work or process to maintain performance standard.

The aviation test equipment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The changing trends in the aviation test equipment industry and new innovations in traditional systems trigger the adoption of new test equipment, which in turn drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements in defense aircraft increase the demand for high tech and sophisticated test equipment, which is further expected to boost aviation test equipment market growth. The low emission GEnx engine also is a key factor that drives the market growth, which was advanced by Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350. Its high fuel efficiency and advanced thrust engine has advantages such as noise free performance, and abridged NOx emissions has also drawn investment in the aviation test equipment market. In addition, increase in defense budget, rise in R&D activities, waiver in expenditure from government, implementation of multi-use test system, increase in usage of software adaptable solution fuel the market growth.

Moreover, expansion of the aviation industry, regardless of any area, is also expected to drive the growth of the global aviation test equipment market. However, limited life duration of avionics, reduction in defense budgets, and maintenance of legacy platforms restrain the market growth. Nonetheless, upgradation of legacy equipment market and advanced and new standard instrumentation are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers during the forecast period.

The aviation test equipment market is segmented based on system, type of aircraft, application, and region. Given the aviation test equipment market size, the market is classified based on system into electrical test equipment, hydraulic test equipment, power test equipment, pneumatic test equipment, and others (radar test sets, battery testers, and engine test set). Based on type of aircraft, it is bifurcated into manned and unmanned aircraft. Based on application, the aviation test equipment market share is divided into commercial and military/defense. Region wise the aviation test equipment market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The US and Europe are leading with a larger market share; however, the Asia-Pacific and Middle East emerge as lucrative region for aviation test equipment. There has also been observed that manufacturers are shifting focus in Asia-Pacific region due to government initiatives, availability of cheap labor and skilled employees.

The key players operating in the aviation test equipment industry include Collins Aerospace, The Boeing Company, General Electric Co., 3M Company, Teradyne Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Airbus S.A.S., Ideal Aerosmith Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Tesscorn Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

o The aviation test equipment market size has been analyzed across all regions

o Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

o The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. The market is forecasted for 2019-2026.

o Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

o The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study

o The market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants

Aviation Test Equipment Key Market Segments



By System

o Electrical Test Equipment

o Hydraulic Test Equipment

o Power Test Equipment

o Pneumatic Test Equipment

o Others (Radar Test Sets, Battery Testers, etc.)

By Type of Aircraft

o Manned

o Unmanned

By Application

o Commercial

o Military/Defense

Key Players

o Collins Aerospace.

o The Boeing Company

o General Electric Co.

o 3M Company

o Teradyne Inc.

o Honeywell International Inc.

o Airbus S.A.S.

o Ideal Aerosmith Inc.

o Lockheed Martin Corporation

o Tesscorn Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

