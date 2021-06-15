Aviation Tableware Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2026

Global Aviation Tableware market is valued approximately at USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The tableware is dishes or dishware that is used for setting a table, serving food and dining. Tableware have wide range of application in aviation for serving food and dining in passenger aircraft to the passengers effectively, specifically in international or longer distance traveling aircrafts. The growth in passenger aircraft and passengers travelling through such aircrafts across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per International Civil Aviation Organization, the total number of passengers carried on scheduled services rose to 4.3 billion in 2018, an increase of over 6.4% from 2017. Similarly, the number of departures reached to 37.8 million in 2018 an increase of over 3.5% from 2017. Also, in 2018, passenger traffic was highest in Asia Pacific region with 34.8 percent of world traffic, a significant growth from last year with 9.5%.

The passenger traffic growth in regions is further followed Europe and North America that holds 26.3 and 22.4 percent of world traffic with a growth rate of about 7.2 and 4.7 percent from 2017 respectively. Thus, the increased growth in passenger air traffic across the globe gave rise to the passenger vehicles and simultaneously drives the growth of market over the forecast years. However, High cost of installation is the factor that will hampers the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Aviation Tableware market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global Aviation Tableware market due to the rise in passenger traffic in the region. Whereas, North America is the fastest growing region in the market due to the increasing advancement in the aircraft industries in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

AMKO Group International

Aristea

August Lundh

Evonik Industries AG

Blue Magic

Chatsford Group

Direct Air Flow

GOLD AWIN

InflightDirect

Linstol

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Function offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cups

Meal trays

Bowls

Others

By Application:

Airliner

General Aviation

Business Aircraft

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Aviation Tableware Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors