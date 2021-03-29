Aviation Connectors Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., SOURIAU SAS, Radiall SA, ITT Inc., Cooper Industries

The Aviation Connectors Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Aviation Connectors Market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Aviation Connectors Market: Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., SOURIAU SAS, Radiall SA, ITT Inc., Cooper Industries (Eaton Corporation), Smiths Interconnect Inc. (Smiths Group PLC), Rosenberger Group, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (Carlisle Companies Inc.), Conesys Inc., and others.

Industry News and Updates:

May 2018 – Bulgin (Elektron Technology) launched a new series of LC fibre optic connectors specialised for harsh environments. These connectors are suitable for civil engineering, aviation, marine, and rail applications.

Key Market Trends

Fiber Optic Connectors are Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate



– Fiber optic connectors are making significant advances for use in aviation applications. Commercial aircraft runs on information. As aircraft designers embrace more electric aircraft to replace mechanical control systems, embedded computers are evolving to increasing signal processing and control loads. Passenger amenities such as in-flight entertainment and internet access also need high transmission rate to provide the capabilities for high-definition video and high-speed on-line connectivity. Thus, fiber optic technology is an ideal option for providing high-speed data and also offers lower wastage, weight, etc.

– According to the Inmarsat Aviation 2018 Inflight Connectivity Survey, around 66% of the passengers believe in-flight Wi-fi is necessary. For instance, ITT Cannon’s ARINC 801 fiber-optic connector series is designed for applications in harsh environments that require accurate data transfer and high-speed, such as aviation systems. The connector operates at transmission speeds of 10Gbit/s and higher, making them suitable for in-flight entertainment and connectivity, commercial and military avionics and ground-based communications.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share



– The increasing frequency of air travel and rising demand for aircraft in the region is expected to drive the demand for connectors. According to Boeing, an American aircraft manufacturing company, the number of aircraft ordered has increased by 61.28% from 2010 to 2018. In 2018, Boeing received a USD 9.2 billion contract to produce the United States air force’s next-generation training jet.

– The growing trend of in-flight communication can be expected to be a significant part of the North American aviation connectors market. The trend for in-light broadband is already rising in the region. For instance, Air Canada will offer its customers in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity on international flights so that the customers can email, surf the internet and stream entertainment at broadband speeds while flying anywhere in the world.

– Aircraft lighting forms an important aspect of commercial aviation as it appeals to the customer’s aesthetic senses and also serves secondary purposes like emergency lighting and exit path guidance. Boeing adopts TE Connectivity’s DEUTSCH 369 series connectors for cabin lighting on their aircraft. These connectors provide a range of high-reliability, compact, lightweight, and cost-efficient connectors suited for harsh aerospace environments.

Influence of the Aviation Connectors Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Aviation Connectors market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Aviation Connectors market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Aviation Connectors market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Aviation Connectors market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Aviation Connectors market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Aviation Connectors Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

