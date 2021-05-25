Aviation analytics Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Global aviation analytics market is estimated at approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 11.50% over the forecast period (2020-2027). Aviation Analytics offers software and services that assist airports to bring together their information so they can be managed in a organize and complete way by airport management. The growing competitiveness in the aviation industry is inspiring companies to install advanced data analytics to hold their market share on the universal platform. Data analytics is valuable to aviation companies to attain operational profitability and high sales.

Analytical solutions, such as profitability analysis, competitive analytics, forecast analysis, reliability analytics and sales analysis, enabled companies to organize, analyze, store, and retrieve huge amounts of data regarding the markets, along with various marketing and operational tasks. Additionally, companies can keep track of customer behavior and preferences to stay ahead of the race and design their subscriptions based on organized analysis. According to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI inflow in India’s air transport sector has reached USD 2.75 billion in the period of April 2000 and March 2020. The government has permitted 100% FDI for the automatic route in regional air transport service, scheduled air transport service, and domestic scheduled passenger airline. Moreover, Aviation industry in India is anticipated to witness USD 4.99 billion investment in by 2024.

The Government is proposing to invest USD 1.83 billion for airport infrastructure development as well as aviation navigation services by 2026.Also,according to International Air Transport Association (IATA), approximately 3.8 billion air travellers were recorded in 2016 and it is expected that 7.2 billion passengers would travel in 2035. However, Skilled experts are required to manage aviation analytics, as huge amount of data is generated through these analytics that need to be professionally analyzed. Hence, the lack of skilled experts is one of the prime the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the structured cabling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period due to existence of various aviation analytics service providers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase in aircraft distributions in the region are anticipated to help in the market growth of the aviation analytics marketin the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation (US)

IFS (Sweden)

Ramco Systems (India)

Rusada (Switzerland)

SAP (Germany)

Swiss Aviation Software (Switzerland)

Lufthansa Technik (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Honeywell International (US)

SAP SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Services

Solutions

By Deployment:

On premise

Cloud

By Business Function:

Finance

Operations

Maintenance & Repair

Others

By Application:

Flight Risk Management

Fuel Management

Rout Management

Others

By end-user:

OEMs

Airlines

Airports

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ROE

APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

