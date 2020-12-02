Aviation Airbags Market Size, key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Applications by 2027

The growth of the global aviation airbags market is majorly driven by upsurge in deployment of airbags to mitigate head impact or injuries in case of emergency landing or crash. Furthermore, rise in air traffic has resulted in increased air fleet sizes. This has led to the introduction of new domestic and international routes, which in turn has escalated the demand for new aircraft, thereby boosting the growth of the airbags market. Moreover, governments of various countries have introduced stringent regulations regarding passenger and crew safety during the travel, which fuels the need for airbags, thus augmenting the global market growth. However, high cost of installation hampers the aviation airbags market growth. In addition, resistance in public acceptance and one-time use of airbags act as the key restraining factors of the global market. On the contrary, rise in use of airbags and increase in R&D activities to increase efficiency of airbag system in the aviation sector are expected to offer lucrative opportunity for aviation airbags market expansion.

Aviation airbags are equipped in seatbelts of airlines to lessen the impact of crashes and minimizes the risk of injuries. In 2003, airbags were first certified for pilot and copilot seats on general aviation (GA). Airbags are now included as standard equipment in the pilot and copilot seats of over half of all newly manufactured single-engine GA airplanes. A crash sensor is installed in the device known as electronics module assembly (EMA) that provides the signal to deploy airbag system. These airbags on airplanes can significantly increase passenger safety in accidents that occur during taxiing, takeoff, and landing. The global aviation airbags market is segmented into type, type of aircraft, material, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into passenger airbags and aircraft lifting airbags. Passenger airbags are sub segmented into pilot airbags and business class. Aircraft lifting airbags further divided into single element airbags, modular airbags, and multistage airbags. By type of aircraft, the aviation airbags market is segregated into military aircraft, civil aircraft, commercial aircraft, and others. As per material, it is fragmented into nylon 6, nylon 6,6, nitrile, neoprene, and others. The applications covered in the study include passenger safety and aircraft lifting. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players operating in the global aviation airbags market are AmSafe, Inc., AMS Aircraft Recovery Limited, Musthane, Pronal, IUC Technologies, LLC, Nufox Rubber Limited, RESQTEC IDEX, Scroth Safety Products GmbH, and Company 10. These major companies are adopting a number of strategies such as product launch, R&D, and others to strengthen their foothold in the market. Among these key players, AmSafe, Inc. is the leading manufacturer of aviation airbags systems for commercial and private aircraft.

o Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

o The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

o Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

o The key drivers, restraints, and aviation airbags market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

o The aviation airbags market analysis covers in-depth information of major aviation airbags industry participants. AVIATION AIRBAGS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS By Type o Passenger Airbags (Pilot Airbags and Business Class)

o Aircraft Lifting Airbags (Single Element Airbags, Modular Airbags, and Multistage Airbags) By Type of Aircraft o Military Aircraft

o Civil Aircraft

By Material o Nylon 6

o Nylon 6,6

o Nitrile

o Neoprene

o Others By Application o Passenger Safety

o Lifting Aircraft

