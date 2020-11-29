Aviation Airbags Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2027

The growth of the global aviation airbags market is majorly driven by upsurge in deployment of airbags to mitigate head impact or injuries in case of emergency landing or crash. Furthermore, rise in air traffic has resulted in increased air fleet sizes. This has led to the introduction of new domestic and international routes, which in turn has escalated the demand for new aircraft, thereby boosting the growth of the airbags market. Moreover, governments of various countries have introduced stringent regulations regarding passenger and crew safety during the travel, which fuels the need for airbags, thus augmenting the global market growth.

However, high cost of installation hampers the aviation airbags market growth. In addition, resistance in public acceptance and one-time use of airbags act as the key restraining factors of the global market. On the contrary, rise in use of airbags and increase in R&D activities to increase efficiency of airbag system in the aviation sector are expected to offer lucrative opportunity for aviation airbags market expansion.

Aviation airbags are equipped in seatbelts of airlines to lessen the impact of crashes and minimizes the risk of injuries. In 2003, airbags were first certified for pilot and copilot seats on general aviation (GA). Airbags are now included as standard equipment in the pilot and copilot seats of over half of all newly manufactured single-engine GA airplanes. A crash sensor is installed in the device known as electronics module assembly (EMA) that provides the signal to deploy airbag system. These airbags on airplanes can significantly increase passenger safety in accidents that occur during taxiing, takeoff, and landing.