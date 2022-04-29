Avatar 2: The Way Of Water Offcially Confirmed: Check Release Date, Trailer & All Details!!

Avatar 2 now has an official title: Avatar: The Way of Water, and the first teaser trailer will be released very soon.

On April 27, 2022, the teaser trailer appeared at CinemaCon, when the title was also revealed. It hasn’t gone live yet, but it should be in early May, just in time for the sequel’s long-awaited debut in December 2022.

“You’re not ready for what Jim [Cameron, director] is doing,” Steve Asbell, President of 20th Century Studios, teased in March 2022, adding, “You’re not ready for what Jim [Cameron, director] is doing.”

At CinemaCon, Cameron stated that he was “hard at work putting the finishing touches on the feature.” He’s previously stated that one of the reasons the film has taken so long to come is because the majority of it takes place underwater.

“The process seems kind of insane,” Cameron conceded to EW about his sequel plans. “I mean, we’d never do this if Avatar hadn’t earned so much money—because it’s sort of ridiculous.”

Cameron, the director responsible for two of the top three highest-grossing films of all time, was the only one who could pull it off (Avatar and Titanic). Some may doubt that anyone wants Avatar 2 right now, but never bet against the director.

Zoe Saldaa, who is returning to the show, has said that the wait will be worth it, saying that just 20 minutes of the movie made her feel something.

Avatar 2 Release Date ( Also find Avatar 3, 4 & 5 Release Date)

Avatar 2 has been delayed several times in the last decade, most recently owing to the coronavirus outbreak, but the latest release date appears to be the most realistic yet.

As a result, we can confidently predict that Avatar 2 will be released in theatres on Friday, December 16th, 2022, nearly 13 years after the first picture was released.

Because of the technological breakthroughs required to tell the story and the logistical hurdles of filming Avatar 2, 3, and 4 at the same time, the sequels took so long to make.

Following the latest Warner Bros. release date shuffle, Avatar 2 will now compete with Shazam! At the box office, Fury of the Gods is facing stiff competition, according to the director of the DC Comics sequel.

After the first Avatar sequel is completed, fans won’t have to wait long for further adventures on Pandora, since Avatar 3 is set to be released only two years later, on December 20, 2024.

Avatar 4 will be released on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 will be released on December 22, 2028. Therefore, it will be another two years before the next instalment.

“[Avatar] 2 is almost done; we have a working cut that we’re filling in with visual effects, and I’m fairly confident in that film,” he stated.

[Avatar] 3 is still a little hazy; it’s far too long, and I haven’t really channelled my energy into a systematic trimming process on it yet, but I’m confident I’ve got it. I’m confident in my abilities, and that’s what matters. “

What will the Avatar films titles?

BBC News said at first that it had “seen material” that revealed the names of the four sequels.

Avatar: The Water’s Way

Avatar: The Seed Bearer

Avatar: The Tulkun Rider

Avatar: The Quest for Eywa

However, nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, and the titles could change before release even if the paperwork is correct.

Avatar 2 Trailer: When will Avatar The Way of Water trailer come out?

The teaser trailer appeared at CinemaCon and will be shown exclusively in theatres with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be released on May 5 in the United Kingdom and May 6 in the United States.

If you don’t have a chance to see it in theatres, the trailer will be available online a week later. Because no exact day has been set, it might happen at any time throughout the week beginning Monday, May 9.

Avatar 2 First look Officially Revealed

Avatar 2 Story & Plot

Only a few details regarding Avatar 2 have been revealed, the most crucial of which is that much of the story will take place underwater near the Metkayina hamlet.

Cameron told Collider, “There’s a significant amount of water work across Avatar 2 and 3.” “It’s going on in four and five,” says the narrator, “but the focus is on two and three.”

Stephen Lang, a star of the movie Avatar 2, recently said that the new movies will “enchant and intrigue” people.

“Look, there are going to be folks who will simply like this universe,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “What Cameron has created here is a beautifully envisioned cosmos.”

From the actors to the caterers and everyone else, the partners we have, the individuals working by our side, are committed to the concept of it and bring so much to the table. I, like everyone else, am looking forward to it. It’s been a long time coming, and it’s been a big part of my life.

A teaser image of the group completing motion-capture work in a 900,000 gallon water tank was leaked online in May 2020, demonstrating that Cameron wasn’t kidding when he said the project would be massive.

From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo! Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels.

Where To Watch Avatar 2 & All Parts Of Avatar

Disney has published a handful of films on Disney+ in the last two years, after their minimum 45-day exclusive theatre release window expired. While Avatar: The Way of Water hasn’t been confirmed for streaming yet, it’s likely that it will have at least a 45-day theatrical run, which means it will be on Disney+ by February 2023.

Disney is remastering Avatar and plans to release it in theatres worldwide on September 23, 2022, for those who don’t remember what occurred in the original 2009 picture. You can also watch the first Avatar right now on Disney+. In any case, we strongly advise you to see it before seeing Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres this December.

Avatar 2 Cast Details

The original Avatar and its sequel were both directed by James Cameron. He also came up with the characters. Josh Friedman, who wrote the screenplay, helped him.

The first Avatar’s core cast will return, along with some newcomers. Here are a few of the characters and names that have been confirmed thus far:

Sam Worthington – Jake Sully

Zoe Saldana – Na'vi princess Neytiri

Stephen Lang – Colonel Miles Quaritch

Sigourney Weaver – Wholly new character

Kate Winslet – Ronal

CCH Pounder – Mo'at

Matt Gerald – Corporal Lyle Wainfleet

Edie Falco – General Ardmore.

Cliff Curtis – Tonowari

Jamie Flatters – Neteyam

Britain Dalton – Lo'ak

Trinity Bliss – Tuktirey

Jack Champion – Miles Socorro, aka Spider

Oona Chaplin – Varang

Michelle Yeoh – Dr Karina Mogue

Jemaine Clement – Dr Ian Garvin

Vin Diesel – Not announced

