Avante party! starts this Friday in Quinta da Atalaia (and there is a lot to see)

Concerts, books, theater performances and lots of entertainment for the kids is the recipe for this weekend.

One of the great Seixal events.

It is one of the most important cultural events in Seixal and it returns after a controversial issue last year. The 45th Avante! As since 1990, it will take place from Friday 3rd September to Sunday 5th September in the Quinta da Atalaia in Amora.

As usual, there will be activities for all tastes that promise entertainment for all visitors. In the cinema, you can expect to see some Portuguese films in the documentaries and shorts section. For theater lovers, several sessions of Portuguese theater groups are planned, such as “Sombras”.

Children have an exclusive room with animation, peddy papers, workshops, concerts and lots of games. There are also rooms for books, visual arts, science or even gastronomy. In practice, you can do different types of activities throughout the day (and you hardly go out without entertainment).

The big highlight, however, is the Portuguese music that can be heard on the three days of the event for the political re-entry of the PCP. The poster includes concerts like Tim with Teresa Salgueiro; Bateu Matou with Dino D’Santiago, Héber Marques and Pité; Goat with Stereosaurus and Tó Trips; Brigade Victor Jara with Zeca Medeiros; HMB with Lena d’Água; Linda Martini; Violet; Teresinha Landeiro.

Because of the pandemic, the capacity will only be 40,000 people this year – normally it would be 100,000 visitors. However, in order to participate in this edition, you will need to show evidence of vaccination, Covid-19 recovery or negative test. It is recommended to do this beforehand, but there is an option for a quick test at the entrance to the venue.

The pass is available until the end of this Friday, September 3rd and costs € 27. However, if you only want to travel one day, day tickets cost € 29 on Friday, € 34 on Saturday and € 22 on Sunday. You can check the full schedule and health rules on the event organizer’s website.