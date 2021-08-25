Avante party! it will have a maximum capacity of 40,000 people

A year ago, the DGS allowed 16,000 people to take part in the political and cultural event.

There will be three days of celebration and political intervention.

This year the Avante! takes place again in Quinta da Atalaia in the municipality of Seixal. The political and cultural event will take place from September 3rd to 5th. This Wednesday, August 25th, it was announced that it could have a capacity of 40,000 people.

“The maximum capacity at the Festa do Avante! was licensed for 100,000 visitors in previous years (and only taking into account the Quinta da Atalaia area), this year it will be updated to a capacity of 40,000 “, explains the emergency plan for the PCP rentrée cited by Agência Lusa via” Notícias ao Minuto ” A year ago, 16,000 people had entered the enclosure.

The document does not mention any obligation, but “strongly recommends that all participants of the event, regardless of their role in it, visit the venue on presentation of a vaccination card against Covid-19” when validating the ticket and / or with the test test for SARS-CoV- 2 negative “.

The PCP “follows the recommendation of the DGS for visitors to prove a vaccination, recovery and / or negative test” and will have a rapid test service for Covid-19 at the entrance.

The poster includes concerts like Tim with Teresa Salgueiro; Bateu Matou with Dino D’Santiago, Héber Marques and Pité; Goat with Stereosaurus and Tó Trips; Brigade Victor Jara with Zeca Medeiros; HMB with Lena d’Água; Linda Martini; Violet; Teresinha Landeiro; Paulo Flores with Yuri da Cunha and Prodígio; or Prétu with Tristany, Psychedelic Cachupa and Scuru Fitchádu.

Until September 2nd, the pass costs € 27. At the box office it costs 40 euros – day tickets, which are only available on the same days, cost 29 euros (Friday), 34 euros (Saturday) and 22 euros (Sunday).