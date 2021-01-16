Autotransfusion Device Market New Business Experts Ideas By BraileBiomedica, SARSTEDT AG, LivaNovaPLC, Redax

The autotransfusion device market was valued at US$ 936.64 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,270.67 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The autotransfusion process involves the reinfusion of the patient’s blood collected from the peritoneal cavity or thorax region. The process can be carried out before surgery or during and after the surgery using the autotransfusion system. Medical procedures, such as joint replacement, spinal surgeries, and cardiac surgery require autotransfusion. It helps reduce the risk of infection, and eliminates the problems and complications associated with the banking and administration of homologous donor blood. It also prevents transmission of transfusion-related blood-borne diseases in patients.

Competitive Landscape Autotransfusion Device Market: Medtronic, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Teleflex Incorporated, BD, Zimmer Biomet, Braile Biomedica, Haemonetics Corporation, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, and Redax S.p.A..

The autotransfusion device market by product is segmented into intraoperative autotransfusion systems, postoperative autotransfusion systems, and dual-mode autotransfusion systems. The intraoperative autotransfusion systems segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market in 2027 as the system has an easy-to-use control panel, contains sequestration protocol for collecting platelet-rich plasma and platelet-deficient plasma, and can be operated in automatic or manual mode. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The scope of the autotransfusion device market includes type, application, end user, and region. Geographically, the autotransfusion devicemarket is analyzed based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the autotransfusion device market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

Factors such as, involvement of rare blood groups, rising number of transplant procedures, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are contributing to the growth of the market. However, risks associated with autotransfusion are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, need for reinfusion of blood is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global autotransfusion device market in the coming years.

